New York, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiberglass Pipes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798569/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, GRP will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$48.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$39.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, GRP will reach a market size of US$101.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$402 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory LLC; Balaji Fiber Reinforced Pvt. Ltd.; Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd.; Enduro Composites, Inc.; Future Pipe Industries LLC; Graphite India Ltd.; Hengrun Group Co., Ltd.; Hobas GRP Pipe Systems; Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd.; National Oilwell Varco, Inc.; Saudi Arabian AMIANTIT Company; ZCL Composites Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798569/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Fiberglass Pipes: A Primer
Oil & Gas and Sewage Applications Drive Demand for Fiberglass
Pipes Consumption
Asia Pacific: The Largest Market
Challenges and Restraints
INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Single Wall Carbon Nanotubes Containing Fiber Glass Pipes
Provides Superlative Performance
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Glass Reinforced Pipes
Key Features and Production Process
Advantages of Fiberglass or Composite Pipes
Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GRP) / Glass Fiber Reinforced
Epoxy (GRE) Pipes and their Applications
Applications of Fiberglass Pipes
Global Competitor Market Shares
Fiberglass Pipes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Usage of Reliable Fiber Glass Pipes in Chemicals and Oil & Gas
Applications
Fiber Glass Pipes for Water & Wastewater Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Fiberglass Pipes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Fiberglass Pipes Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: GRP (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: GRP (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: GRP (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: GRE (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: GRE (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: GRE (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in
Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Oil & Gas (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Oil & Gas (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Oil & Gas (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Chemicals (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Chemicals (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Chemicals (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Sewage (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Sewage (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Sewage (Application) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Irrigation (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Irrigation (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Irrigation (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Fiberglass Pipes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Fiberglass Pipes Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Fiberglass Pipes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Fiberglass Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Fiberglass Pipes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Fiberglass Pipes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Fiberglass Pipes in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Fiberglass Pipes Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Fiberglass Pipes Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Fiberglass Pipes Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Fiberglass Pipes in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Fiberglass Pipes Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Fiberglass Pipes Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European Fiberglass Pipes Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Fiberglass Pipes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Fiberglass Pipes Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Fiberglass Pipes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Fiberglass Pipes Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Fiberglass Pipes Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Fiberglass Pipes Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Fiberglass Pipes in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Fiberglass Pipes Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Fiberglass Pipes: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Fiberglass Pipes Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Fiberglass Pipes in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Fiberglass Pipes Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Spanish Fiberglass Pipes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Fiberglass Pipes Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Fiberglass Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Fiberglass Pipes Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Fiberglass Pipes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Fiberglass Pipes Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Fiberglass Pipes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Fiberglass Pipes Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Fiberglass Pipes Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Indian Fiberglass Pipes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Fiberglass Pipes Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Fiberglass Pipes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Fiberglass Pipes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fiberglass Pipes:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Pipes Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Fiberglass Pipes in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Pipes Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Fiberglass Pipes Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Fiberglass Pipes Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Fiberglass Pipes Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Fiberglass Pipes Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Fiberglass Pipes in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Fiberglass Pipes Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Fiberglass Pipes Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 146: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Fiberglass Pipes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Fiberglass Pipes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Fiberglass Pipes Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Fiberglass Pipes Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Fiberglass Pipes Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Fiberglass Pipes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Fiberglass Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 170: Fiberglass Pipes Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Fiberglass Pipes Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Fiberglass Pipes Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Fiberglass Pipes Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Fiberglass Pipes Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Fiberglass Pipes Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Fiberglass Pipes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 179: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Fiberglass Pipes in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Fiberglass Pipes Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 185: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Fiberglass Pipes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 188: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Fiberglass Pipes Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Fiberglass Pipes Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Fiberglass Pipes in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Fiberglass Pipes Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Fiberglass Pipes Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Fiberglass Pipes Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Fiberglass Pipes Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Fiberglass Pipes Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Fiberglass Pipes Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Fiberglass Pipes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Fiberglass Pipes Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Fiberglass Pipes Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Fiberglass Pipes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Fiberglass Pipes Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Fiberglass Pipes Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Fiberglass Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: Fiberglass Pipes Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABU DHABI PIPE FACTORY LLC
BALAJI FIBER REINFORCED PVT. LTD.
CHEMICAL PROCESS PIPING PVT.
ENDURO COMPOSITES
FUTURE PIPE INDUSTRIES (LLC)
GRAPHITE INDIA
HENGRUN GROUP
HOBAS GRP PIPE SYSTEMS
LIANYUNGANG ZHONGFU LIANZHONG COMPOSITES GROUP
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO
SAUDI ARABIAN AMIANTIT COMPANY
ZCL COMPOSITES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798569/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
New Logo Rlk Rectangulaire fond blanc.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: