STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the cyber security outsourcing market, covering services and products providers are using to stand out from the pack.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Cyber Security – Solutions and Services, scheduled to be released in May. The report will cover a range of cyber security services and products, including identity and access management, data loss prevention and managed security services.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new report focuses on a critical piece of the IT landscape, even though some companies still struggle to justify its cost, said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Unlike other IT projects, it is not always possible to measure and demonstrate the return on investment for cyber security products and services,” he said. “In some cases, companies still have not made the investment in the security measures needed to address increasingly sophisticated threats.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 115 cyber security providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the cyber security space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants that will be covered are:

Identity and access management , used to collect, record and manage user identities and related access rights, based on defined policies;

, used to collect, record and manage user identities and related access rights, based on defined policies; Data leakage/loss prevention and data security , used to identify and monitor sensitive data, provide access only for authorized users, and prevent data leaks;

, used to identify and monitor sensitive data, provide access only for authorized users, and prevent data leaks; Managed security services , comprising the operations and management of IT security infrastructure for customers through a security operations center;

, comprising the operations and management of IT security infrastructure for customers through a security operations center; Technical security services , covering services such as integration, maintenance and support for IT security solutions;

, covering services such as integration, maintenance and support for IT security solutions; Strategic security services, covering consulting for IT security solutions.

The report will cover the global cyber security market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Switzerland, France and Brazil. ISG analysts Pedro L. Bicudo Maschio and Frank Heuer will serve as lead authors of the report.

An archetype report will also be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, is the study of typical buyer types of cyber security services as observed by ISG advisors.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as cyber security providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

