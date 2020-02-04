NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Fatty Acids market is forecast to reach USD 48.46 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Organic compounds that are formed by the combination of carboxylic group and carbolic acid is known as fatty acids.

These acids can be differentiated by their long aliphatic chains, which are saturated or unsaturated. Fatty acids are of different types with a wide array of applications in end-user industries. These acids are obtained from soybean, coconut, palm kernel oil (PKO), fractional distillation of crude tall oil, and hydrolysis of tallow.

Factors responsible for the growth of the market are growth in the rubber and plastics industries in the emerging nations. The growth in the personal care industry is also propelling the demand for the market. Fatty acids can be used from cosmetics to toiletries. Some common fatty acids suitable for toiletries and cosmetic applications are lauric acids, stearic acids, and oleic acids.

Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases leads to an increased focus on preventive health measures. Growing awareness and the demand of consumers regarding the health benefits of consumption of essential fatty acids majorly drive the market growth.

Fatty acid market in the APAC region is likely to witness the highest gains over the forecast period owing to the copious availability of vegetable sources in countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia. Growth in the end-user industries such as plastics, textiles, rubber, and food and beverage in countries such as India and China are expected to drive the demand for the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Increase in the consumption of dietary supplements and functional foods are also expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Consumers are opting for dietary supplements rather than high price medicines to take better care of their health.

Poly-unsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), Omega-6, and Omega-3 fatty acids are significantly used in the healthcare industry due to their diverse health-related benefits. These fatty acids are used as drugs and dietary supplements. The potential efficiency in the treatment of kidney lung disorder, coronary disease, and blood pressure, propelled the demand for the market.

A lot of efforts are being put into research in the fatty acids. Progress has been made in breeding soybeans to contain different varieties of fatty acid profiles so that soybeans can be produced with specific fatty acid arrangements.

There are also many reports of the minor constituents in soybeans, but the interrelations of these slight constituents and their impact on oil and lipid quality, as well as their nutritional contributions, are just beginning to be fully understood.

The market in the U.S. for Oleic acid has witnessed strong growth mainly due to the rising application in oil field and drilling. White olein is also significant for its use in cleansing and skin creams.

Key participants include FMC Corporation, Koninklijke DSM NV, Croda International PLC, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Omega Protein Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Aker Biomarine AS, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, and Enzymotec Ltd., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Fatty Acids market on the basis of product, form, source, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

OMEGA-3

OMEGA-6

OMEGA-7

OMEGA-9

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Oil

Syrup

Powder

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Marine

Vegetable Oils

Nuts and Seeds

Soy and Soy Products

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Oilfield

Food and Beverage

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

Lubricants

Cosmetics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



