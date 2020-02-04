TITUSVILLE, Fla., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: APRU) (the “company”) is proud to update its loyal shareholders on the cancellation of another 500 million shares reducing the outstanding shares to under 6 billion.



Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush, said, “Our team has been working hard to continue the expansion of our portfolio while continuing to be a good steward of the companies finances. Cancelling 500,000,000 shares is a very exciting event and is a step toward the goal of eliminating large overhanging blocks of shares that could ultimately put pressure on our stock.” Jason Atwell, COO of Apple Rush added, "We are continually implementing strategic planning and negotiating to reduce our existing outstanding shares in our comprehensive plan to increase shareholder value. We will continually be working to reduce our outstanding shares to reward the investors that have put their faith in us."

Apple Rush will be using its ability to cancel additional shares within its capital formation plan to put money in the bank in order to move our business plan forward without significant additional dilution. We will be launching some exciting new products over the coming weeks and months as we continue to accelerate revenue growth and reach our aggressive growth plans for our brands. Our team of advisors will aid us in marketing, development, and sales of each of our products without adding additional large salaries to our expense structure.

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.

The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 40 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com. Also coming soon www.aprubrands.com.

About APRU, LLC

APRU, LLC focuses on the development and sales of all natural Apple Rush sparkling juices, and research and development, of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives and other active ingredients such as our exclusive agathos active, kratom, kava, blue lotus, and ginseng. www.aprullc.com or on Twitter @RealAPRU_News.

Investor relations Contact:

Tony Torgerud

888-741-3777 x 2