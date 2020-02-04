Fort Myers, FL, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Gulf Coast will be hosting the 2020 “A Strike On Disasters” Bowl-A-Thon to help raise money for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares. The event will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Sunrise Lanes in St. Petersburg, FL.



Attendees will have the opportunity to network and build critical business connections with Associa Gulf Coast team members, all while having fun and supporting a good cause.



“Associa Gulf Coast is honored to host this special event to connect with our vendors, business partners, and community,” stated John Hensley CMCA®, AMS®, ARM®, PCAM®, Associa Gulf Coast president. “Each sponsor’s support and participation are crucial to Associa Cares’ mission to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. The money we raise today can provide a means of hope and financial recovery for a family tomorrow.”



To become a sponsor, please contact Nadine Kostak at nadine.kostak@associagulfcoast.com no later than February 19, 2020.



Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org/.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com