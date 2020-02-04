HOUSTON, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC today announced the addition of Scott La Croix to Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group, the leading provider of specialized insurance products for the sports, entertainment and travel industries. Mr. La Croix joined as Vice President and Head of Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group’s Canada operations at a critical juncture in the company’s growth, as it continues to expand its robust portfolio of sports, hospitality, entertainment and leisure products in response to rising demand for specialty insurance solutions in this region. Based in Winnipeg, Canada, he oversees the company’s business development, risk consultation and client relationships in Canada, tailoring solutions to meet the needs of each customer.



Mr. La Croix introduces additional capabilities to the Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group and bolsters a deep pool of existing talent. The company will leverage its proven track record of providing exemplary solutions in the U.S. in the Canadian market, which has many of the same niche needs and is generally underserved in the specialty insurance space. Fully investing the time, resources and talent necessary for success in Canada is just one more step toward achieving Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group’s strategic goals in the sports, hospitality, entertainment and leisure insurance space.

Commenting on this key enhancement to the company’s executive management team, Sean T. Curtin, President of Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group, said, “Scott possesses an entrepreneurial spirit and market perspective that dovetails perfectly with our team of specialist underwriters. His unique experience and expertise in the contingency insurance space, coupled with the relationships he has developed over the span of his twenty-plus-year career, will undoubtedly jumpstart our success in the Canadian market. I am confident that Scott’s contributions, in tandem with his deep-rooted credibility in our industry, will further establish Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group as the premier provider for specialty insurance products in the U.S. and Canada, as well as in the UK.”

“I am both thrilled and honored to be part of the Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group, a company committed to serving the Canadian specialty insurance market. The addition of an office in Canada is a paramount reflection of this commitment. Growing our presence and relationships throughout the region and providing our brokers with a leading alternative to the limited pool of existing specialty insurance products in our space will be a driving force in the achievement of our larger business goals,” said Mr. La Croix. “I am both excited for today and what’s to come as Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group continues to build our team, insurance platforms and market presence in Canada.”

Prior to joining Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group, Mr. La Croix served as Partner at J.M. Johnson Insurance Agencies for eight years. Previously, he was the Executive Director of Underwriting at IC Group, where he focused on contingency insurance products such as Prize/Promotion, Weather and Event Cancellation.

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $34 billion as of December 31, 2018. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings, “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best, and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

Specialty Group, a member of Tokio Marine HCC, is the leading provider of specialized insurance products for the sports, entertainment and travel industries. Specialty Group provides an unmatched portfolio of products including, but not limited to, event cancellation, high limit disability, kidnap and ransom, weather, travel and event liability. Specialty Group covers major sports and entertainment events, professional athletes and entertainers, and other unique assets. For more information, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.