AMSTERDAM, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), introduces COLLABORATE Versa Lite CT, a USB audio enabled Beamforming Ceiling Tile Microphone Array (BMA CTH). This great room solution dramatically enhances the audio experience for any cloud-collaboration application such as COLLABORATE® Space, Zoom™, Microsoft® Teams, and Webex™, without the need for a DSP mixer. Versa Lite CT will be showcased at ISE 2020 at Booth #11-D130 in the RAI Centre in Amsterdam.

The system includes the company’s new BMA CTH with built-in AEC and adaptive steering (think of it as smart switching), which provides the same impeccable room coverage as the BMA CT. It also includes 2x10 Watt power amps.

Easily and quickly configure the system using CONSOLE® AI Lite software with Audio Intelligence™ and Auto Connect™. Connect a laptop or room PC to the BMA CTH directly through the USB port on the USB Expander to share room audio. The included 50-foot CAT6 cable connects the USB Expander to the BMA CTH.

Add ClearOne’s Wall-Mount Bluetooth Expander to enable mobile devices to use installed room audio peripherals wirelessly. Complete your system with any ClearOne UNITE® camera and a Versa Hub for single-cable BYOD conferencing.

Delivering superb coverage and quality at an unbeatable price, the COLLABORATE Versa Lite CT is easy to install and easy to use.

ClearOne’s BMA technology is protected by at least a dozen patents and pending patent applications.

For more information about the COLLABORATE Versa Lite CT, please click here .

