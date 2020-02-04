ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year, the Church’s Chicken® domestic system selects one supplier from its network of food distribution centers to recognize as the best of the year. For 2019, the brand has announced that its Distribution Center of the Year is US. Foods® Phoenix Systems (formerly Systems Services of America -Phoenix). The company was chosen out of 14 total distribution centers that serve and support the Church’s system through a combination of performance metrics as well as customer input.

The basis for the award is the individual Distribution Center scores from the Church’s Distribution Center Performance Evaluation. The evaluation looks at attributes that support the delivery of the Church’s Brand to our restaurants and guests. Not surprisingly, at the top of the evaluation list is the category of “Distribution Management of Fresh Chicken” closely followed by the control measures to ensure food safety and food quality. Those scores, and the others shown below, determine an individual Distribution Center’s score. The Distribution Center with the highest score receives the award of “Distribution Center of the Year”.

Distribution Management of Fresh Chicken

AQA Scores

SensiTech Scores

Sale of Unapproved Items

Key Item Report

Distributor KPI’s

On-hand Inventory

“US. Foods Phoenix Systems has consistently turned in great performances with regard to the many attributes we expect from our distributors,” said Steven Lash, Senior Director of Distribution for Church’s. “US. Foods Phoenix Systems clearly demonstrates their ability to understand the needs of their Church’s Chicken restaurant customers and then meet or exceed those needs.”

The award was graciously accepted by Marcos Lopez, warehouse manager, on behalf of US. Foods VP of Operations, Stephen Peil. “We have always valued the relationship we have with the Church’s restaurants we serve throughout our region,” said Lopez. “It is very rewarding to see that the effort the entire team puts forth makes a difference and is noticed and appreciated by our customers and the brand. We thank the entire Church’s team for the chance to do great work and we aim to keep producing award-winning results in the future.”

