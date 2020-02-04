New York, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Eye Tracking Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798553/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 24% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$67.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$58.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$54.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 30.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$367.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ergoneers GmbH; EyeTech Digital Systems, Inc.; Eyetracking, Inc.; Lc Technologies, Inc.; Prs In Vivo; Seeing Machines Ltd.; SensoMotoric Instruments GmbH; Smart Eye AB; SR Research; Tobii AB





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Eye Tracking Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Eye Tracking Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Eye Tracking Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Eye Tracking Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Hardware (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Software (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Software (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Software (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Services (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Services (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Remote Eye Tracking (Tracking Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Remote Eye Tracking (Tracking Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Remote Eye Tracking (Tracking Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Mobile Eye Tracking (Tracking Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Mobile Eye Tracking (Tracking Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Mobile Eye Tracking (Tracking Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Assistive Communication (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 20: Assistive Communication (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Assistive Communication (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Human Behavior & Market Research (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 23: Human Behavior & Market Research (Application)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 24: Human Behavior & Market Research (Application)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Eye Tracking Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Eye Tracking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Eye Tracking Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Eye Tracking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Eye Tracking Market in the United States by Tracking

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by

Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Eye Tracking Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Eye Tracking Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 36: Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Eye Tracking Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Eye Tracking Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 39: Eye Tracking Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Eye Tracking Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Eye Tracking Historic Market Review by

Tracking Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 42: Eye Tracking Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Tracking Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Eye Tracking Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Eye Tracking Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Eye Tracking: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Eye Tracking Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Market for Eye Tracking: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Eye Tracking Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by

Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Eye

Tracking in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Japanese Eye Tracking Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: Eye Tracking Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Eye Tracking Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Eye Tracking Market by Component: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Chinese Eye Tracking Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Tracking Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Tracking Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Eye Tracking Market by Tracking Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Chinese Demand for Eye Tracking in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Eye Tracking Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Eye Tracking Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 64: European Eye Tracking Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 65: Eye Tracking Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: European Eye Tracking Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Eye Tracking Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 68: Eye Tracking Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Eye Tracking Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2018-2025

Table 71: Eye Tracking Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Tracking Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by

Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Eye Tracking Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 74: Eye Tracking Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: European Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 76: Eye Tracking Market in France by Component: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: French Eye Tracking Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 78: French Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Eye Tracking Market in France by Tracking Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: French Eye Tracking Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Tracking Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by Tracking

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Eye Tracking Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: French Eye Tracking Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 85: Eye Tracking Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: German Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 87: German Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Eye Tracking Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Tracking Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: German Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by

Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Eye Tracking Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Eye Tracking Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Eye Tracking Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 94: Italian Eye Tracking Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 96: Italian Eye Tracking Market by Component: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: Italian Eye Tracking Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Tracking Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Tracking Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Eye Tracking Market by Tracking Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Italian Demand for Eye Tracking in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Eye Tracking Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Eye Tracking: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Eye Tracking Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: United Kingdom Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Eye Tracking: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Eye Tracking Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: United Kingdom Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by

Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Eye Tracking in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: United Kingdom Eye Tracking Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Eye Tracking Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 112: Spanish Eye Tracking Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Spanish Eye Tracking Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 114: Eye Tracking Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Spanish Eye Tracking Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Spanish Eye Tracking Historic Market Review by

Tracking Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 117: Eye Tracking Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Tracking Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Spanish Eye Tracking Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Eye Tracking Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 120: Spanish Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 121: Russian Eye Tracking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Eye Tracking Market in Russia by Component: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 123: Russian Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Russian Eye Tracking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Eye Tracking Market in Russia by Tracking Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 126: Russian Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by

Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Russian Eye Tracking Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Eye Tracking Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 129: Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Rest of Europe Eye Tracking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 131: Eye Tracking Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Europe Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Europe Eye Tracking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2018-2025

Table 134: Eye Tracking Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Tracking Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown

by Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Eye Tracking Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 137: Eye Tracking Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 140: Eye Tracking Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Eye Tracking Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Eye Tracking Market in Asia-Pacific by Tracking

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by

Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Eye Tracking Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 151: Eye Tracking Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Australian Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 153: Australian Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Eye Tracking Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Australian Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Australian Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by

Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Eye Tracking Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Eye Tracking Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Eye Tracking Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 160: Indian Eye Tracking Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Indian Eye Tracking Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 162: Eye Tracking Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: Indian Eye Tracking Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Indian Eye Tracking Historic Market Review by

Tracking Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 165: Eye Tracking Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Tracking Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: Indian Eye Tracking Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Eye Tracking Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 168: Indian Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 169: Eye Tracking Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: South Korean Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 171: Eye Tracking Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Eye Tracking Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2009-2017

Table 174: Eye Tracking Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Eye Tracking Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 177: Eye Tracking Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Eye Tracking: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Eye Tracking Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Eye Tracking: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Tracking

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Eye Tracking Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Market Share

Analysis by Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Eye Tracking in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Eye Tracking Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 187: Latin American Eye Tracking Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 188: Eye Tracking Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Latin American Eye Tracking Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Latin American Eye Tracking Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Eye Tracking Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Latin American Eye Tracking Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Eye Tracking Market by Tracking

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Latin American Demand for Eye Tracking in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Eye Tracking Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 199: Argentinean Eye Tracking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 200: Eye Tracking Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 201: Argentinean Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Argentinean Eye Tracking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2018-2025

Table 203: Eye Tracking Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Tracking Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Argentinean Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by

Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Argentinean Eye Tracking Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 206: Eye Tracking Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 208: Eye Tracking Market in Brazil by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 209: Brazilian Eye Tracking Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 210: Brazilian Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Eye Tracking Market in Brazil by Tracking Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian Eye Tracking Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by

Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Eye Tracking Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Eye Tracking Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 217: Eye Tracking Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period

2018-2025

Table 218: Mexican Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 219: Mexican Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Eye Tracking Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Mexican Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Tracking Type: 2009-2017

Table 222: Mexican Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by

Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Eye Tracking Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Eye Tracking Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 225: Eye Tracking Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 226: Rest of Latin America Eye Tracking Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 227: Eye Tracking Market in Rest of Latin America by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 228: Rest of Latin America Eye Tracking Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Eye Tracking Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: Eye Tracking Market in Rest of Latin America by

Tracking Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 231: Rest of Latin America Eye Tracking Market Share

Breakdown by Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Eye Tracking Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Eye Tracking Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 234: Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 235: The Middle East Eye Tracking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 236: Eye Tracking Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 237: The Middle East Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 238: The Middle East Eye Tracking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: The Middle East Eye Tracking Historic Market by

Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 240: Eye Tracking Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 241: The Middle East Eye Tracking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: The Middle East Eye Tracking Historic Market by

Tracking Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 243: Eye Tracking Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Tracking Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 244: The Middle East Eye Tracking Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: Eye Tracking Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 246: The Middle East Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 247: Iranian Market for Eye Tracking: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 248: Eye Tracking Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 249: Iranian Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: Iranian Market for Eye Tracking: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 251: Eye Tracking Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 252: Iranian Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by

Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Eye

Tracking in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 254: Iranian Eye Tracking Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 255: Eye Tracking Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 256: Israeli Eye Tracking Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 257: Eye Tracking Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 258: Israeli Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 259: Israeli Eye Tracking Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2018-2025

Table 260: Eye Tracking Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Tracking Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 261: Israeli Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by

Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Israeli Eye Tracking Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 263: Eye Tracking Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 264: Israeli Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 265: Saudi Arabian Eye Tracking Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 266: Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 267: Saudi Arabian Eye Tracking Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 268: Saudi Arabian Eye Tracking Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 269: Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2009-2017

Table 270: Saudi Arabian Eye Tracking Market by Tracking Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 271: Saudi Arabian Demand for Eye Tracking in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 272: Eye Tracking Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 273: Saudi Arabian Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 274: Eye Tracking Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 275: United Arab Emirates Eye Tracking Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 276: Eye Tracking Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 277: Eye Tracking Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Tracking Type for the Period 2018-2025



