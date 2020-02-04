TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. has declared a monthly distribution, payable on February 28, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2020. Due to the decline in the net asset value (“NAV”) per unit below $16.50, the Company has suspended distributions on its Class A Shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation. The NAV per Unit on January 31, 2020 was $16.11.



To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.



For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com .