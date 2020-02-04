NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited’s stock was suspended on August 20, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common and preferred stock of USA Technologies, Inc. USA Technologies, Inc.’s common and preferred stock were suspended on September 26, 2019 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s stock was suspended on December 17, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc.’s stock was suspended on January 13, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of Jason Industries, Inc. Jason Industries, Inc.’s stock was suspended on January 14, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delisting for each of these companies. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delistings and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: http://www.cchwallstreet.com/NasdaqTools/bookmark.asp?id=nasdaq-rule_5800&manual=/nasdaq/main/nasdaq-equityrules/.

