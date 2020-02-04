ST. LOUIS, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Vodafone Spain will use Amdocs’ digital engagement capabilities to unify its customer journeys across multiple online channels for quick and more personalized experiences. Through this project, Amdocs has enabled Vodafone Spain to understand its customer journeys across all assisted and unassisted touch-points of the digital business, including SMS, Facebook, Twitter, website and in-app interactions.



By partnering with Amdocs and NICE inContact, Vodafone Spain can now better understand its customers and the context of all interactions. This enables them to grow care-to-commerce revenue by making more relevant predictive care and promotional offers to customers, including integration with TOBi, Vodafone’s virtual assistant based on Artificial Intelligence. Vodafone Spain’s new customer engagement layer powered by Amdocs extends the ongoing collaboration between the two companies.

Pedro García Navarro, HO. Tribe IT Digital Software Engineering at Vodafone Spain, said that: “As part of our digital-first strategy, we needed a platform that would enhance the customer journey, improve the efficiency of our customer service agents and be scalable. An important part of this project was to unify all of our digital communications within a short space of time. Partnering with Amdocs and NICE inContact has enabled us to integrate all of our digital channels so that we can provide a more consistent level of customer care based on our now more comprehensive knowledge of the customer’s journey across the entire digital ecosystem.”

Gary Miles, chief marketing officer, at Amdocs, said that: “More and more service providers are rolling out digital-centric self-care based on intuitive solutions for enhanced customer interactions and smart journeys. Working hand-in-hand with Vodafone Spain, we were delighted to be able to deploy this solution in a swift time-frame and enable them to achieve immediate business value.”

Paul Jarman, NICE inContact CEO, said: “Over the past eight years we have seen that consumers increasingly want to use modern digital channels, such as Facebook or mobile apps to engage with brands. With Amdocs, we have built a close integration layer, that enables brands to provide seamless digital-first omnichannel experiences and improve overall productivity.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

About NICE inContact

NICE inContact is the cloud contact center software leader with the world’s #1 cloud customer experience platform. NICE inContact CXone™ combines best-in-class Omnichannel Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial Intelligence on an Open Cloud Foundation. NICE inContact’s solution empowers organizations to provide exceptional customer experiences by acting smarter and responding faster to consumer expectations. www.niceincontact.com

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019.

