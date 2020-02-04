ST. LOUIS, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the completion of a revenue assurance implementation at Safaricom , a major mobile network operator in Kenya. The project was designed to provide Safaricom with more comprehensive and adaptive revenue safeguards for the complete lifecycle of new services across its entire business.



As part of its announced plan to modernize, automate and digitize its business, Safaricom required a trusted partner to help improve detection and recovery of revenue leakage by automating its revenue assurance process, and increasing revenue assurance coverage to all of its lines of business. Amdocs has provided Safaricom with an end-to-end solution with the ability to continuously adapt to the growth and changing needs of Safaricom’s business. Amdocs’ DevOps delivery model enabled IT to work hand-in-hand with the business to innovate and bring value in fast cycles.

Nicholas Mulila, Chief Corporate Security Officer at Safaricom, said that, “In such a dynamic market, we needed a flexible partner with extensive expertise in coping with multiple systems and large data volumes. By partnering with Amdocs, we managed to successfully implement a new revenue assurance system on time, and on budget.”

Gary Miles, chief marketing officer at Amdocs, said that, “An industry transformation is underway, with CSPs looking to gain business agility and IT velocity as the pace of modernization accelerates. Safaricom is at the forefront of communications services in Eastern and Central Africa, and we are thrilled to be accompanying it on its journey of growth and transformation. Through our continued partnership, we will enable Safaricom to balance rapidly bringing new innovative services to market, with being able to protect its revenue from unidentified leakage and fraud.”

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019.

Media Contacts:

Nick Boulton

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +44 (0)7896 931 335

E-mail: nicholas.boulton@amdocs.com