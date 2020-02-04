ST. LOUIS, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a multi-year managed services agreement with A1 Bulgaria, part of the A1 Telekom Austria Group, and a leading provider of digital services and telecommunication solutions in Bulgaria. As part of the project, A1 Bulgaria will be extending its digital services to all lines of business, simplifying its digital sales channels and modernizing its core systems.



Amdocs has been selected by A1 Bulgaria to modernize, automate and digitize its business, as part of a long-term extension to a previous successful project. The project will enable A1 Bulgaria to accelerate its time to market and its ability to sell more, faster, with an end-to-end digital experience for both its customers and employees. Amdocs will streamline A1 Bulgaria’s current processes by digitizing its applications, which will provide a consistent, leading customer experience across all channels.

Borislav Simeonov, Senior Director of Information Technology and Digital Transformation at A1 Bulgaria, said that “A1 Bulgaria aims to provide a consistent, leading experience for its customers, and given our recent successes, we consider Amdocs a trusted partner that will accompany us on our journey to modernize and digitize our existing business systems. This project will give us the business agility and IT velocity we need as the pace of modernization in the industry accelerates.”

Gary Miles, chief marketing officer at Amdocs, said that “CSPs worldwide are embarking on an accelerated journey to transform their business, prepare for new services and revenues in the 5G era, and deliver a digital customer experience. A1 Bulgaria is operating in a fast-moving and dynamic market, and we are delighted to be working alongside them to bring greater choice for customers, faster time to market of new, innovative offerings and the flexibility of a modern digital infrastructure.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

Media Contacts:

Nick Boulton

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +44 (0)7896 931 335

E-mail: nicholas.boulton@amdocs.com