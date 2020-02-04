SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, announced today that Domo IoT Cloud will be honored with the DEVIES Award for Best Innovation in IoT at Developer Week 2020, the world’s largest developer and engineering conference and expo. The Domo IoT Cloud, taps thousands of data sources from internet-connected devices, offering BI leverage at cloud scale in record time.



The 2020 DEVIES Awards recognize technical innovation, adoption, and reception in the developer technology industry and by the developer community. The DEVIES Awards are the only awards recognizing excellence in developer tools, products and technology, across more than 20 categories.

“With more than 1.5 billion IoT devices expected to be connected by 2022, companies need to be able to leverage the petabytes of data coming in from these sources,” said Jay Heglar, chief business officer, Domo. “The team that developed Domo IoT Cloud understands the importance of that data and how it can transform a business; turning machine generated data from an operational tool into a company asset. As more devices become connected to the internet, companies will increasingly need to make sense of this data to drive better business decisions faster and with more certainty. The journey of IoT data will extend beyond recognition and will move to action.”

Organizations that put data in their teams’ hands benefit from rich, interactive data visualizations, seamless desktop and mobile experiences, AI-driven alerts and robust sharing and collaboration tools to make smarter, data-driven decisions on any connected device.

The Domo IoT Cloud, powered by Domo’s Business Cloud, offers a first-of-its-kind experience for enterprise software and business operations professionals. Customers, including SharkNinja, leverage Domo to combine real-time IoT data with operational data from anywhere in their business. SharkNinja now tracks the performance of more than 1 million robot vacuums to improve customer satisfaction with Domo IoT Cloud.

The Domo IoT Cloud offers specific functionality, leveraging nearly two dozen pre-built API connections including AWS IoT Analytics, Azure IoT Hub, Apache Kafka and SORACOM, among others. In addition, the OPC connector aids manufacturers with industrial hardware by taking data directly from the machine and eliminating the need for unnecessary middleware.

"Developer tools and solutions are continuing to grow in their importance to a global technology business' operations. Domo is a great example of the new era of products and services allowing developers and engineers to have a greater impact on a company's bottom line,” said Geoff Domoracki, CEO of DevNetwork, the producer of DeveloperWeek.

Domo will be honored at the DEVIES Awards Ceremony on February 12 at the Oakland Convention Center.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com . You can also follow Domo on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.