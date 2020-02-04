ST. LOUIS, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the release of Amdocs CES20, a fully cloud-native, microservices-based version of its market-leading customer experience suite.



Designed to run on any combination of major public and private clouds, CES20 offers service providers a safe and rapid path to the cloud. It also enables them to move from legacy systems to a leading microservices-based suite and support the velocity the business needs to drive new revenues, new services and new experiences. Leading service providers around the world, such as Bell Canada , KT , Sprint and Vodafone Germany are already adopting CES20’s open and modular capabilities.

“We’ve leveraged more than 35 years of industry expertise, combined with leading cloud technologies, to reinvent the consumer experience, deliver improved agility and accelerate time to market,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. “Upholding our mission to provide carrier-grade, mission-critical platforms that meet the needs of leading service providers, we believe that CES20 elevates the role of a pre-integrated suite, while offering the benefits of an open, modular and API-first platform.”

Amdocs CES20 includes DigitalONE for multichannel commerce and care, CatalogONE for flexible, marketing-driven service packaging and RevenueONE for real-time monetization. It also includes end-to-end service lifecycle management capabilities covering service design, service orchestration and inventory management from the Amdocs Service & Network Automation solution.

Aligning with TM Forum’s open API framework, CES20 offers a continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) environment built on a foundation of our cloud-agnostic Microservices360 (MS360) infrastructure platform. This helps service providers drive operational change and bring the business the needed agility and IT velocity to deliver results.

Amdocs will showcase CES20 and additional innovation from the amdocsONE products and services portfolio later this month at the company’s booth at Mobile World Congress Barcelona (Hall 3, Stand 3G10).

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019.

