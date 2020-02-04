ST. LOUIS, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Bell, Canada’s largest communications company, has implemented RevenueONE, a key building block of CES20 which is Amdocs’ market leading, cloud-native customer experience suite, on Amdocs Microservices360. Building on a longstanding managed services relationship, this latest implementation further supports Bell’s commitment to champion customer experience by simplifying its retail engagement with customers.



Communications Service Providers (CSPs) like Bell are pioneers in breaking down the barriers to innovation, business agility and IT velocity as they transform to a DevOps organization. Bell’s implementation of RevenueONE was delivered on Amdocs Microservices360, the core engine used together with DevOps and Site Reliability Engineering, to help speed new products and services to market with a fast code-to-production cycle. An enabler for fully adopting microservices and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) methodology, Microservices360 also helps Bell enhance the digital retail experience for its customers while gaining significant IT agility and flexibility to adapt to changing business needs.

“As the pace of digital transformation continues to accelerate, it’s critical to adopt cloud-native, microservices-based technologies and DevOps best practices and tools,” said Saad Saade, Bell’s Vice President of IT Delivery, Customer Experience. “Together with Amdocs, we are rapidly developing and deploying new capabilities to support Bell’s customer service leadership in a new era of integrated digital communications.”

“As we see the demand growing for CES20, we’re delighted to be working with Bell on driving the next generation of cloud-native platforms,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president, Amdocs Media, Network & Technology. “The ability to use open, modular components to enrich existing IT capabilities is a fundamental design principle of CES20 aimed at improving business agility and ensuring focus on areas of greatest business opportunity.”

Supporting Resources

Find out more about the key building blocks of Amdocs CES20 and Microservices360

and Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Subscribe to Amdocs’ RSS Feed and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019.

Media Contacts:

Linda Horiuchi

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +1 (646) 581-2568

E-mail: linda.horiuchi@amdocs.com