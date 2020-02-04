ST. LOUIS, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that KT Corporation, the largest quad-play service provider in South Korea, has started to upgrade and migrate their existing product catalog to Amdocs CatalogONE. This solution enables operators to create, deploy, test and launch new services at a much faster pace and quickly take advantage of new 5G use cases and revenue opportunities.



“KT was one of the first service providers globally to launch commercial 5G and deliver differentiated 5G experiences,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. “This upgrade to Amdocs CatalogONE aligns with KT’s vision to adopt cloud-native technologies for greater business agility. It will enable them to quickly respond to market demands, while also testing and launching differentiated 5G use cases, shaping new connected society experiences.”

Amdocs CatalogONE is one of the building blocks of CES20 , Amdocs’ new cloud-native and microservices-based customer experience suite. It enables end customers to benefit from more frequent service innovation and updated plans and bundles, as well as more market-driven promotions, such as offerings around special events and new 5G features, tailored for specific customer segments and sales channels.

With a centralized view of all products and services and advanced user interface, collaboration platform and approvals and notification management capabilities, the simple-to-use Amdocs CatalogONE allows business and marketing users to manage the offering lifecycle and create frequent configuration updates. To be deployed on the cloud, it will enable KT and Amdocs teams to efficiently collaborate and handle multiple business requests in parallel. Having previously deployed Amdocs’ real-time convergent charging solution, KT will be able to further accelerate its ability to introduce and monetize new 5G consumer and enterprise offerings.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Amdocs CatalogONE and CES20

and Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Subscribe to Amdocs’ RSS Feed and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019.

Media Contact:

Linda Horiuchi

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +1 (646) 581-2568

E-mail: linda.horiuchi@amdocs.com

Amdocs

1390 Timberlake Manor Parkway t: +1-314-212-7000 Chesterfield, MO 63017 f: +1-314-212-7500 USA www.amdocs.com



