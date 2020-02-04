PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics (Nasdaq: TXG) today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 after market close on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments and outlook.



Analysts, investors and other parties interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 665-6515 for domestic callers or (602) 563-8470 for international callers, using conference ID: 59416276. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://investors.10xgenomics.com/ for at least 45 days following the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including 96 of the top 100 global research institutions and 19 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 700 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company's patent portfolio comprises more than 700 issued patents and patent applications.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

