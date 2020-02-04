TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services and investment management firm, Colliers International (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) announced today that John Kenny has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) | Asia Pacific, effective immediately. This new role unifies Asia, Australia and New Zealand, while creating synergies and promoting greater collaboration across the region.



“Colliers is the fastest growing real estate and investment management services company globally and accelerating our success in Asia Pacific, one of the most dynamic and rapidly expanding regions in the global economy, is very exciting,” said Jay Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO. “I’m confident John will take our business from strength to strength as he consolidates our recent acquisitions in India and China and continues to build industry-leading positions in some of the most important markets in the world. I wish David Hand, who is stepping away from his post for personal health reasons, a speedy recovery and we look forward to welcoming him back to the organization as soon as possible.”

Mr. Kenny has been at the helm of the Australia & New Zealand business since 2006, creating a dominant market player through the diversification of our service offerings, while championing Colliers’ enterprising culture. Mr. Kenny brings a deep knowledge of the “Colliers Way”, as well as industry and institutional experience having previously held leadership positions in commercial and industrial transactions, corporate real estate and real estate technology within the company.

“I am truly honoured to step into the Asia Pacific Chief Executive Officer role as we continue to build momentum. Colliers is an enterprising company that attracts and develops industry leaders, empowering them to think and act differently as we lead the industry into the future,” said Mr. Kenny. “We have an experienced, highly motivated and loyal team of professionals here who are passionate, take personal responsibility and always deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

