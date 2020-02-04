Sales decreased 4%, in line with expectations
Strong order growth of 13% driven by both Office and Hospitality
Transformation Plan cost savings of $7.1 million exceeded expectations in the quarter
Operating Income margin of 7.4%, or 8.6% on an adjusted basis, increased 220 basis points
JASPER, Ind., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) today announced results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Highlights (Performance is based upon year-over-year comparison):
Second Quarter FY 2020
Kimball International CEO Kristie Juster commented, “We continued to exceed expectations in delivery of our transformation savings, resulting in a significant improvement in earnings again this quarter. This delivery of savings increases our confidence in our plan enabling us to increase to our projected full-year savings from $16.0 million to $21.0 million for fiscal year 2020. I am very proud of the organization’s flexibility in embracing this new way of working. The execution of this transformation plan and our recently announced plans to centralize our manufacturing operations pave the way forward for both improved profit and increased investment for growth.”
Ms. Juster continued, “Our sales performance this quarter was in line with our expectations but below our overall expected organic growth rate of 4% to 7%. I am very encouraged by our 13% order growth in the quarter across all verticals. The increase in our order backlog positions us very well for a strong second half of our fiscal year.”
Overview
|Financial Highlights
|(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|Percent
|2019
|2018
|Change
|Net Sales
|$
|192,164
|$
|201,008
|(4
|%)
|Gross Profit
|$
|65,341
|$
|64,989
|1
|%
|Gross Profit %
|34.0
|%
|32.3
|%
|Selling and Administrative Expenses
|$
|49,719
|$
|51,491
|(3
|%)
|Selling and Administrative Expenses %
|25.9
|%
|25.6
|%
|Restructuring Expense
|$
|1,396
|$
|0
|Operating Income
|$
|14,226
|$
|13,498
|5
|%
|Operating Income %
|7.4
|%
|6.7
|%
|Adjusted Operating Income *
|$
|16,513
|$
|12,903
|28
|%
|Adjusted Operating Income %
|8.6
|%
|6.4
|%
|Net Income
|$
|11,039
|$
|9,405
|17
|%
|Adjusted Net Income *
|$
|12,206
|$
|9,777
|25
|%
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.25
|20
|%
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share *
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.26
|27
|%
|Return on Invested Capital
|38.4
|%
|33.6
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA *
|$
|20,927
|$
|16,987
|23
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA %
|10.9
|%
|8.5
|%
* The items indicated represent Non-GAAP measurements. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
Fiscal Year 2020 – 2022 Financial Targets
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s financial performance that excludes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) in the United States in the statement of income, statement of comprehensive income, balance sheet, or statement of cash flows of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this release are (1) adjusted selling and administrative expense; (2) adjusted EBITDA; (3) adjusted operating income; (4) adjusted net income; and (5) adjusted diluted earnings per share. Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share each exclude restructuring expense and CEO transition costs from the GAAP income measure. Adjusted selling and administrative expense excludes market value adjustments related to the SERP liability and CEO transition costs from the GAAP income measure. Additionally, adjusted operating income excludes market value adjustments related to the SERP liability. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization expense, restructuring expense, and CEO transition costs. A reconciliation of the reported GAAP numbers to the non-GAAP financial measures is included in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table below. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and other metrics excluding restructuring expense, CEO transition expenses, and market value adjustments related to the SERP liability are useful measurements to assist investors in comparing our performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis by removing from operating results the impact of items that do not reflect our core operating performance.
The orders received metric is a key performance indicator used to evaluate general sales trends and develop future operating plans. Orders received represent firm orders placed by our customers during the current quarter which are expected to be recognized as revenue during current or future quarters. The orders received metric is not intended to be presented as an alternative measure of revenue recognized in accordance with GAAP.
Return on Invested Capital is a key performance indicator calculated as: [(Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization, Restructuring Expense, and CEO Transition Costs) multiplied by (1 minus Effective Tax Rate)] divided by (Total Shareholders’ Equity plus Net Debt). Net Debt is defined as current maturities of long-term debt plus long-term debt less cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained within this release are considered forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risk that any projections or guidance, including revenues, margins, earnings, or any other financial results are not realized, adverse changes in the global economic conditions, the impact of changes in tariffs, increased global competition, significant reduction in customer order patterns, loss of key suppliers, loss of or significant volume reductions from key contract customers, financial stability of key customers and suppliers, relationships with strategic customers and product distributors, availability or cost of raw materials and components, changes in the regulatory environment, global health concerns, or similar unforeseen events. Additional cautionary statements regarding other risk factors that could have an effect on the future performance of the Company are contained in the Company’s Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|Conference Call / Webcast
|Date:
|February 5, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM Eastern Time
|Dial-In #:
|844-602-5643 (International Calls - 574-990-3014)
|Pass Code:
|Kimball
A webcast of the live conference call may be accessed by visiting Kimball International’s Investor Relations website at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.
For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.ir.kimballinternational.com within two hours of the conclusion of the live call.
About Kimball International, Inc.
For over 65 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. We go to market through our family of brands: Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, David Edward, and D’style by Kimball Hospitality. Our values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establish us as an employer of choice. We build success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal year 2019, the Company generated $768 million in revenue and employed over 3,000 people. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com.
Financial highlights for the second quarter ended December 31, 2019 are as follows:
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|(Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Net Sales
|$
|192,164
|100.0
|%
|$
|201,008
|100.0
|%
|Cost of Sales
|126,823
|66.0
|%
|136,019
|67.7
|%
|Gross Profit
|65,341
|34.0
|%
|64,989
|32.3
|%
|Selling and Administrative Expenses
|49,719
|25.9
|%
|51,491
|25.6
|%
|Restructuring Expense
|1,396
|0.7
|%
|0
|0.0
|%
|Operating Income
|14,226
|7.4
|%
|13,498
|6.7
|%
|Other Income (Expense), net
|1,185
|0.6
|%
|(854
|)
|(0.4
|%)
|Income Before Taxes on Income
|15,411
|8.0
|%
|12,644
|6.3
|%
|Provision for Income Taxes
|4,372
|2.3
|%
|3,239
|1.6
|%
|Net Income
|$
|11,039
|5.7
|%
|$
|9,405
|4.7
|%
|Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:
|Basic
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.26
|Diluted
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.25
|Average Number of Total Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|36,921
|36,793
|Diluted
|37,221
|37,088
|(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|(Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Net Sales
|$
|393,616
|100.0
|%
|$
|395,131
|100.0
|%
|Cost of Sales
|257,905
|65.5
|%
|264,269
|66.9
|%
|Gross Profit
|135,711
|34.5
|%
|130,862
|33.1
|%
|Selling and Administrative Expenses
|100,633
|25.5
|%
|103,670
|26.2
|%
|Restructuring Expense
|5,746
|1.5
|%
|0
|0.0
|%
|Operating Income
|29,332
|7.5
|%
|27,192
|6.9
|%
|Other Income (Expense), net
|1,770
|0.4
|%
|(158
|)
|(0.1
|%)
|Income Before Taxes on Income
|31,102
|7.9
|%
|27,034
|6.8
|%
|Provision for Income Taxes
|8,679
|2.2
|%
|6,753
|1.7
|%
|Net Income
|$
|22,423
|5.7
|%
|$
|20,281
|5.1
|%
|Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:
|Basic
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.55
|Diluted
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.54
|Average Number of Total Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|36,929
|36,951
|Diluted
|37,274
|37,347
|(Unaudited)
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|December 31,
|June 30,
|(Amounts in Thousands)
|2019
|2019
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|71,430
|$
|73,196
|Short-term investments
|25,648
|33,071
|Receivables, net
|62,344
|63,120
|Inventories
|49,743
|46,812
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|15,511
|13,105
|Assets held for sale
|281
|281
|Property and Equipment, net
|93,205
|90,671
|Right of use lease assets
|17,092
|0
|Goodwill
|11,160
|11,160
|Intangible Assets, net
|12,510
|12,108
|Deferred Tax Assets
|9,663
|8,722
|Other Assets
|14,092
|12,420
|Total Assets
|$
|382,679
|$
|364,666
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|$
|27
|$
|25
|Accounts payable
|39,621
|47,916
|Customer deposits
|32,494
|24,611
|Current portion of lease liability
|4,443
|0
|Dividends payable
|3,477
|3,038
|Accrued expenses
|37,775
|57,494
|Long-term debt, less current maturities
|109
|136
|Long-term lease liability
|16,570
|0
|Other
|15,574
|14,956
|Shareholders’ Equity
|232,589
|216,490
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|382,679
|$
|364,666
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Six Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|(Amounts in Thousands)
|2019
|2018
|Net Cash Flow provided by Operating Activities
|$
|13,402
|$
|23,908
|Net Cash Flow used for Investing Activities
|(6,747
|)
|(21,849
|)
|Net Cash Flow used for Financing Activities
|(8,419
|)
|(15,750
|)
|Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
|(1,764
|)
|(13,691
|)
|Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
|73,837
|53,321
|Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period
|$
|72,073
|$
|39,630
|Net Sales by End Vertical Market
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Amounts in Millions)
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|Commercial
|$
|55.8
|$
|63.6
|(12
|%)
|$
|111.0
|$
|120.2
|(8
|%)
|Education
|20.1
|18.1
|11
|%
|54.8
|52.7
|4
|%
|Finance
|16.8
|18.1
|(7
|%)
|34.0
|36.3
|(6
|%)
|Government
|21.7
|18.8
|15
|%
|40.3
|35.9
|12
|%
|Healthcare
|28.2
|28.5
|(1
|%)
|57.1
|52.9
|8
|%
|Hospitality
|49.6
|53.9
|(8
|%)
|96.4
|97.1
|(1
|%)
|Total Net Sales
|$
|192.2
|$
|201.0
|(4
|%)
|$
|393.6
|$
|395.1
|0
|%
|Orders Received by End Vertical Market
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Amounts in Millions)
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|Commercial
|$
|60.8
|$
|58.2
|4
|%
|$
|113.8
|$
|119.1
|(4
|%)
|Education
|19.9
|19.4
|3
|%
|44.7
|41.2
|8
|%
|Finance
|18.9
|17.9
|6
|%
|39.1
|35.4
|10
|%
|Government
|23.6
|20.9
|13
|%
|43.3
|39.2
|10
|%
|Healthcare
|32.8
|29.7
|10
|%
|62.4
|57.5
|9
|%
|Hospitality
|58.9
|44.9
|31
|%
|101.9
|96.1
|6
|%
|Total Orders Received
|$
|214.9
|$
|191.0
|13
|%
|$
|405.2
|$
|388.5
|4
|%
|Supplementary Information
|Components of Other Income (Expense), net
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Amounts in Thousands)
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Interest Income
|$
|489
|$
|428
|$
|1,096
|$
|847
|Interest Expense
|(21
|)
|(56
|)
|(44
|)
|(106
|)
|Gain (Loss) on Supplemental Employee Retirement Plan Investments
|716
|(1,097
|)
|774
|(726
|)
|Other Non-Operating Income (Expense)
|1
|(129
|)
|(56
|)
|(173
|)
|Other Income (Expense), net
|$
|1,185
|$
|(854
|)
|$
|1,770
|$
|(158
|)
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(Unaudited)
|(Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)
|Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expense
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Selling and Administrative Expense, as reported
|$
|49,719
|$
|51,491
|Less: Pre-tax Expense Adjustment to SERP Liability
|(716
|)
|1,097
|Less: Pre-tax CEO Transition Costs
|(175
|)
|(502
|)
|Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expense
|$
|48,828
|$
|52,086
|Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expense %
|25.4
|%
|25.9
|%
|Adjusted Operating Income
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Operating Income, as reported
|$
|14,226
|$
|13,498
|Add: Pre-tax Restructuring Expense
|1,396
|0
|Add: Pre-tax Expense Adjustment to SERP Liability
|716
|(1,097
|)
|Add: Pre-tax CEO Transition Costs
|175
|502
|Adjusted Operating Income
|$
|16,513
|$
|12,903
|Adjusted Net Income
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Net Income, as reported
|$
|11,039
|$
|9,405
|Pre-tax CEO Transition Costs
|175
|502
|Tax on CEO Transition Costs
|(45
|)
|(130
|)
|Add: After-tax CEO Transition Costs
|130
|372
|Pre-tax Restructuring Expense
|1,396
|0
|Tax on Restructuring Expense
|(359
|)
|0
|Add: After-tax Restructuring Expense
|1,037
|0
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|12,206
|$
|9,777
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Diluted Earnings Per Share, as reported
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.25
|Add: After-tax CEO Transition Costs
|0.00
|0.01
|Add: After-tax Restructuring Expense
|0.03
|0.00
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.26
|Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization excluding Restructuring Expense and CEO Transition Costs (“Adjusted EBITDA”)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Net Income
|$
|11,039
|$
|9,405
|Provision for Income Taxes
|4,372
|3,239
|Income Before Taxes on Income
|15,411
|12,644
|Interest Expense
|21
|56
|Interest Income
|(489
|)
|(428
|)
|Depreciation
|3,866
|3,729
|Amortization
|547
|484
|Pre-tax CEO Transition Costs
|175
|502
|Pre-tax Restructuring Expense
|1,396
|0
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|20,927
|$
|16,987
Contact:
Dennis Gerber
Investor Relations
812-482-8619
Dennis.Gerber@kimballinternational.com
Kimball International, Inc.
Jasper, Indiana, UNITED STATES
