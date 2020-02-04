ATLANTA, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Solutions provider Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today reported record total revenue of $152.9 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, applying the new revenue recognition standard retrospectively. GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q4 2019 was $0.26 compared to $0.40 in Q4 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q4 2019 was $0.40 compared to $0.46 in Q4 2018.



“Q4 was another strong quarter for Manhattan Associates, wrapping up a record revenue year and positioning us well for 2020 and beyond,” said Manhattan Associates president and CEO Eddie Capel. “The performance of our market-leading innovation and suite of Manhattan Active® omnichannel, inventory and supply chain solutions during a record setting 2019 peak season was a great success with overwhelmingly positive feedback from our customers, giving us further confidence as we progress in our Cloud transition. Importantly, global demand for our Cloud solutions continues to grow from new and existing customers.”

“We remain bullish on the market opportunity that lies ahead, despite continued global macro volatility, as demand for innovative solutions in the retail and supply chain markets has never been greater. Our focus continues to be on enabling our customers to Push Possible®, while positioning the business for long-term, sustainable growth,” added Mr. Capel.

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

Consolidated total revenue was $152.9 million in Q4 2019, compared to $144.4 million in Q4 2018.



Cloud subscription revenue was $15.7 million in Q4 2019, compared to $6.8 million in Q4 2018.



License revenue was $9.2 million in Q4 2019, compared to $13.3 million in Q4 2018.



Service revenue was $86.3 million in Q4 2019, compared to $84.5 million in Q4 2018.





GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.26 in Q4 2019 compared to $0.40 in Q4 2018.





Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.40 in Q4 2019, compared to $0.46 in Q4 2018.





GAAP operating income was $25.1 million in Q4 2019, compared to $34.3 million in Q4 2018.





Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $33.4 million in Q4 2019, compared to $39.7 million in Q4 2018.





Cash flow from operations was $34.6 million for Q4 2019, compared to $34.0 million for Q4 2018. Days Sales Outstanding was 61 days at both December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019.





Cash and investments totaled $110.7 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $113.6 million at September 30, 2019.





During the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company repurchased 444,852 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors for a total investment of $35.0 million. In January 2020, our Board authorized the Company to repurchase up to an aggregate of $50 million of the Company’s common stock.





FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

Consolidated total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was a record $617.9 million, compared to $559.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.



Cloud subscription revenue was $46.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $23.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.



License revenue was $48.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $45.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.



Service revenue was $360.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $329.7 million, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.





GAAP diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $1.32, compared to $1.58 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.





Adjusted diluted earnings per share a non-GAAP measure, was $1.74 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $1.79 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.





GAAP operating income was $115.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $133.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.





Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $148.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $154.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.





Cash flow from operations was $146.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $137.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.





During the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company repurchased 1,640,055 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors, for a total investment of $115.9 million.





2020 GUIDANCE

Manhattan Associates provides the following revenue, operating margin and diluted earnings per share guidance for the full year 2020:

Guidance Range - 2020 Full Year ($'s in millions, except operating margin and EPS) $ Range % Growth Range Total revenue $ 644 $ 656 4%

6%

Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin 14.6 % 15.2 % Equity-based compensation 5.4 % 5.3 % Adjusted operating margin(1) 20.0 % 20.5 % Diluted earnings per share (EPS): GAAP EPS $ 1.12 $ 1.19 -15%

-10%

Equity-based compensation, net of tax 0.47 0.47 Excess tax benefit on stock vesting(2) (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Adjusted EPS(1) $ 1.53 $ 1.60 -12%

-8%

(1) Adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of equity-based compensation and acquisition-related costs, and the related income tax effects of these items if applicable. (2) Excess tax benefit on stock vesting expected to occur primarily in the first quarter of 2020.





Manhattan Associates currently intends to publish in each quarterly earnings release certain expectations with respect to future financial performance. Those statements, including the guidance provided above, are forward looking. Actual results may differ materially. Those statements, including the guidance provided above, do not reflect the potential impact of mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations that may be completed after the date of the release.



Manhattan Associates will make its earnings release and published expectations available on its website ( www.manh.com ). Following publication of this earnings release, any expectations with respect to future financial performance contained in this release, including the guidance above, should be considered historical only, and Manhattan Associates disclaims any obligation to update them.

GAAP VERSUS NON-GAAP PRESENTATION

The Company provides adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share in this press release as additional information regarding the Company’s historical and projected operating results. These measures are not in accordance with – or alternatives to – GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors’ ability to understand and compare the Company’s results and guidance, because the measures provide supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of its business, as distinct from results that include items not indicative of ongoing operating results, and because the Company believes its peers typically publish similar non-GAAP measures. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Form 8-K earnings release filing for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of equity-based compensation, acquisition-related costs and the amortization of these costs, (from time to time) restructuring charges – all net of income tax effects, and the impact of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. We include reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP adjustments in the supplemental information attached to this release.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premise solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” relating to Manhattan Associates, Inc. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the information set forth under “2020 Guidance,” statements we make about market adoption of our cloud-based solution and other statements identified by words such as “may,” “expect,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “project,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are: uncertainty about the global economy, risks related from transitioning our business from a traditional perpetual license software company (generally hosted by our customers on their own premises and equipment) to a subscription-based software-as-a service/cloud-based model, disruption in the retail sector, the possible effect of new U.S. tariffs on imports from other countries (and possible responsive tariffs on U.S. exports by other countries) on international commerce, delays in product development, competitive pressures, software errors, information security breaches and the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in Item 1A of Part II in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Manhattan Associates undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results.

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Cloud subscriptions $ 15,721 $ 6,803 $ 46,831 $ 23,104 Software license 9,234 13,314 48,855 45,368 Maintenance 38,045 36,466 149,230 147,033 Services 86,308 84,525 360,516 329,685 Hardware 3,621 3,258 12,517 13,967 Total revenue 152,929 144,366 617,949 559,157 Costs and expenses: Cost of software license 663 682 2,626 5,297 Cost of cloud subscriptions, maintenance and services 71,190 62,138 282,341 235,584 Research and development 21,784 18,208 87,608 71,896 Sales and marketing 15,434 13,843 56,860 51,262 General and administrative 16,512 13,222 64,603 52,618 Depreciation and amortization 2,277 1,997 7,987 8,613 Total costs and expenses 127,860 110,090 502,025 425,270 Operating income 25,069 34,276 115,924 133,887 Other (loss) income, net (215 ) (901 ) 153 2,344 Income before income taxes 24,854 33,375 116,077 136,231 Income tax provision 8,096 7,460 30,315 31,541 Net income $ 16,758 $ 25,915 $ 85,762 $ 104,690 Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.40 $ 1.33 $ 1.58 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.40 $ 1.32 $ 1.58 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 63,822 65,199 64,397 66,201 Diluted 64,807 65,526 65,103 66,434







MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating income $ 25,069 $ 34,276 $ 115,924 $ 133,887 Equity-based compensation (a) 8,195 5,291 31,841 19,864 Purchase amortization (c) 107 108 430 430 Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 33,371 $ 39,675 $ 148,195 $ 154,181 Income tax provision $ 8,096 $ 7,460 $ 30,315 $ 31,541 Equity-based compensation (a) (1,166 ) 1,092 4,627 4,662 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) 10 6 156 777 Purchase amortization (c) 28 22 107 101 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act impact (d) - (146 ) - 202 Adjusted income tax provision (Non-GAAP) $ 6,968 $ 8,434 $ 35,205 $ 37,283 Net income $ 16,758 $ 25,915 $ 85,762 $ 104,690 Equity-based compensation (a) 9,361 4,199 27,214 15,202 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) (10 ) (6 ) (156 ) (777 ) Purchase amortization (c) 79 86 323 329 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act impact (d) - 146 - (202 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 26,188 $ 30,340 $ 113,143 $ 119,242 Diluted EPS $ 0.26 $ 0.40 $ 1.32 $ 1.58 Equity-based compensation (a) 0.14 0.06 0.42 0.23 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) - - - (0.01 ) Purchase amortization (c) - - - - U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act impact (d) - - - - Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.40 $ 0.46 $ 1.74 $ 1.79 Fully diluted shares 64,807 65,526 65,103 66,434

(a) Adjusted results exclude all equity-based compensation, to facilitate comparison with our peers and because it typically does not require cash settlement. As explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC, we do not include this expense when assessing our operating performance. We do not receive a GAAP tax benefit for a portion of our equity-based compensation, mainly due to Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code which limits tax deductions for compensation granted to certain executives. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act further increased these limitations. Thus, we have changed from applying an overall effective rate in our tax adjustment to using the actual tax benefit for equity-based compensation included in our GAAP results after considering the impact of non-deductible equity-based compensation. To effect this change, we have trued up our GAAP to Adjusted tax adjustment for 2019 in the fourth quarter of 2019.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of services $ 2,346 $ 1,583 $ 9,298 $ 5,787 Research and development 1,565 1,095 6,126 4,230 Sales and marketing 878 545 3,311 2,041 General and administrative 3,406 2,068 13,106 7,806 Total equity-based compensation $ 8,195 $ 5,291 $ 31,841 $ 19,864

(b) Adjustments represent the excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies of the stock awards vested during the period. Excess tax benefits (deficiencies) occur when the amount deductible for an award of equity instruments on our tax return is more (less) than the cumulative compensation cost recognized for financial reporting purposes. As discussed above, we excluded equity-based compensation from adjusted non-GAAP results to be consistent with other companies in the software industry and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Therefore, we also excluded the related tax benefit (expense) generated upon their vesting.

(c) Adjustments represent purchased intangibles amortization from a prior acquisition. We exclude that amortization from adjusted results to facilitate comparison with our peers, to facilitate comparisons of the results of our core operations from period to period and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

(d) In the fourth quarter of 2017, we recorded a provisional net one-time tax of $2.8 million due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017. We calculated that amount based on a reasonable estimate of the income tax effects, primarily from a tax on accumulated foreign earnings and the remeasurement of deferred tax assets. We finalized our calculations, resulting in a tax benefit of $0.2 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.







MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,678 $ 99,126 Short-term investments - 1,440 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,826 and $2,589 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 100,937 100,108 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,426 14,708 Total current assets 232,041 215,382 Property and equipment, net 22,725 14,318 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,896 - Goodwill, net 62,237 62,240 Deferred income taxes 6,814 5,442 Other assets 12,566 9,768 Total assets $ 372,279 $ 307,150 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,561 $ 18,181 Accrued compensation and benefits 45,991 29,485 Accrued and other liabilities 19,325 12,161 Deferred revenue 94,371 81,894 Income taxes payable 1,348 3,543 Total current liabilities 181,596 145,264 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 32,416 - Other non-current liabilities 15,989 14,739 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 63,456,986 and 64,860,419 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 635 649 Retained earnings 159,490 163,359 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,847 ) (16,861 ) Total shareholders' equity 142,278 147,147 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 372,279 $ 307,150







MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net income $ 85,762 $ 104,690 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,987 8,613 Equity-based compensation 31,841 19,864 (Gain) loss on disposal of equipment (429 ) 59 Deferred income taxes (1,406 ) (4,265 ) Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (708 ) 298 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,065 ) (9,341 ) Other assets (8,924 ) (4,357 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 20,812 18,603 Income taxes 1,180 (4,390 ) Deferred revenue 11,858 7,575 Net cash provided by operating activities 146,908 137,349 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (15,193 ) (7,306 ) Net maturities (purchases) of short-term investments 1,439 (2,532 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,754 ) (9,838 ) Financing activities: Purchase of common stock (121,487 ) (149,322 ) Net cash used in financing activities (121,487 ) (149,322 ) Foreign currency impact on cash (115 ) (4,585 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 11,552 (26,396 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 99,126 125,522 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 110,678 $ 99,126







MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

1. GAAP and Adjusted earnings per share by quarter are as follows:





2018 2019 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.33 $ 0.42 $ 0.43 $ 0.40 $ 1.58 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.42 $ 0.26 $ 1.32 Adjustments to GAAP: Equity-based compensation 0.05 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.23 0.08 0.10 0.09 0.14 0.42 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (0.01 ) - - - (0.01 ) - - - - - Purchase amortization - - - - - - - - - - U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act impact (0.01 ) - - - - - - - - - Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.37 $ 0.47 $ 0.49 $ 0.46 $ 1.79 $ 0.41 $ 0.42 $ 0.51 $ 0.40 $ 1.74 Fully Diluted Shares 67,736 66,535 65,901 65,526 66,434 65,204 65,093 64,992 64,807 65,103

2. Revenues and operating income by reportable segment are as follows (in thousands):



2018 2019 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Revenue: Americas $ 104,615 $ 112,945 $ 113,886 $ 114,040 $ 445,486 $ 114,873 $ 121,778 $ 132,028 $ 121,155 $ 489,834 EMEA 19,164 21,356 21,181 23,043 84,744 26,288 25,043 22,978 23,964 98,273 APAC 6,790 7,570 7,284 7,283 28,927 7,243 7,520 7,269 7,810 29,842 $ 130,569 $ 141,871 $ 142,351 $ 144,366 $ 559,157 $ 148,404 $ 154,341 $ 162,275 $ 152,929 $ 617,949 GAAP Operating Income: Americas $ 20,318 $ 26,589 $ 26,200 $ 24,422 $ 97,529 $ 18,051 $ 16,826 $ 26,310 $ 17,437 $ 78,624 EMEA 5,475 6,252 7,413 7,297 26,437 7,734 8,057 6,371 4,772 26,934 APAC 2,037 2,844 2,483 2,557 9,921 2,491 2,699 2,316 2,860 10,366 $ 27,830 $ 35,685 $ 36,096 $ 34,276 $ 133,887 $ 28,276 $ 27,582 $ 34,997 $ 25,069 $ 115,924 Adjustments (pre-tax): Americas: Equity-based compensation $ 4,343 $ 4,927 $ 5,303 $ 5,291 $ 19,864 $ 7,182 $ 8,462 8,002 $ 8,195 $ 31,841 Purchase amortization 107 108 107 108 430 108 107 108 107 430 $ 4,450 $ 5,035 $ 5,410 $ 5,399 $ 20,294 $ 7,290 $ 8,569 $ 8,110 $ 8,302 $ 32,271 Adjusted non-GAAP Operating Income: Americas $ 24,768 $ 31,624 $ 31,610 $ 29,821 $ 117,823 $ 25,341 $ 25,395 $ 34,420 $ 25,739 $ 110,895 EMEA 5,475 6,252 7,413 7,297 26,437 7,734 8,057 6,371 4,772 26,934 APAC 2,037 2,844 2,483 2,557 9,921 2,491 2,699 2,316 2,860 10,366 $ 32,280 $ 40,720 $ 41,506 $ 39,675 $ 154,181 $ 35,566 $ 36,151 $ 43,107 $ 33,371 $ 148,195

3. Impact of Currency Fluctuation

The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the results of operations for each period attributable to the change in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period as well as foreign currency gains (losses) included in other income, net for each period (in thousands):

2018 2019 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Revenue $ 2,781 $ 1,699 $ (581 ) $ (1,068 ) $ 2,831 $ (2,419 ) $ (1,906 ) $ (1,352 ) $ (670 ) $ (6,347 ) Costs and expenses 2,328 831 (1,177 ) (1,774 ) 208 (2,686 ) (1,696 ) (988 ) (346 ) (5,716 ) Operating income 453 868 596 706 2,623 267 (210 ) (364 ) (324 ) (631 ) Foreign currency gains (losses) in other income 366 705 1,431 (1,185 ) 1,317 (590 ) (377 ) 298 (325 ) (994 ) $ 819 $ 1,573 $ 2,027 $ (479 ) $ 3,940 $ (323 ) $ (587 ) $ (66 ) $ (649 ) $ (1,625 )



Manhattan Associates has a large research and development center in Bangalore, India. The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the financial results for each period attributable to changes in the Indian Rupee exchange rate (in thousands):





2018 2019 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Operating income $ (360 ) $ 359 $ 828 $ 1,066 $ 1,893 $ 981 $ 438 $ 51 $ (140 ) $ 1,330 Foreign currency gains (losses) in other income 210 1,120 1,572 (1,074 ) 1,828 (182 ) (127 ) 437 284 412 Total impact of changes in the Indian Rupee $ (150 ) $ 1,479 $ 2,400 $ (8 ) $ 3,721 $ 799 $ 311 $ 488 $ 144 $ 1,742

4. Other income includes the following components (in thousands):



2018 2019 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Interest income $ 347 $ 241 $ 201 $ 278 $ 1,067 $ 231 $ 178 $ 191 $ 115 $ 715 Foreign currency gains (losses) 366 705 1,431 (1,185 ) 1,317 (590 ) (377 ) 298 (325 ) (994 ) Other non-operating income (expense) 8 40 (94 ) 6 (40 ) (12 ) 128 321 (5 ) 432 Total other income (loss) $ 721 $ 986 $ 1,538 $ (901 ) $ 2,344 $ (371 ) $ (71 ) $ 810 $ (215 ) $ 153

5. Capital expenditures are as follows (in thousands):



2018 2019 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Capital expenditures $ 2,174 $ 1,881 $ 1,481 $ 1,770 $ 7,306 $ 616 $ 2,689 $ 8,053 $ 3,835 $ 15,193

6. Stock Repurchase Activity (in thousands):

2018 2019 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Shares purchased under publicly-announced buy-back program 1,158 1,082 389 519 3,148 464 302 429 445 1,640 Shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock 111 1 3 - 115 106 1 4 1 112 Total shares purchased 1,269 1,083 392 519 3,263 570 303 433 446 1,752 Total cash paid for shares purchased under publicly-announced buy-back program $ 49,972 $ 47,876 $ 20,669 $ 24,757 $ 143,274 $ 24,927 $ 19,993 $ 35,955 $ 34,992 $ 115,867 Total cash paid for shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock 5,843 23 175 7 6,048 5,233 85 266 36 5,620 Total cash paid for shares repurchased $ 55,815 $ 47,899 $ 20,844 $ 24,764 $ 149,322 $ 30,160 $ 20,078 $ 36,221 $ 35,028 $ 121,487

7. Remaining Performance Obligations

Under the new revenue recognition standard, we now disclose revenue we expect to recognize from our remaining performance obligations. Our reported performance obligations primarily represent cloud subscriptions with a non-cancelable term greater than one year (including cloud deferred revenue as well as amounts we will invoice and recognize as revenue from our performance of cloud services in future periods). Our deferred revenue on the balance sheet primarily relates to our maintenance contracts, which are typically one year in duration and are not included in the remaining performance obligations. Below are our remaining performance obligations as of the end of each period (in thousands):

December 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 Remaining Performance Obligations $ 76,990 $ 100,532 $ 120,403 $ 152,043 $ 171,665





