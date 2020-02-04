NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub , Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”), the oral care company that created the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today it will report results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 on Tuesday, February 25 after close of market.



Alison Sternberg, SmileDirectClub’s Vice President of Investor Relations, will host a conference call with David Katzman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Kyle Wailes, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

SmileDirectClub Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Dial-In: 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international)

Webcast: Visit “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s IR page at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com .

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay PIN: 13698632. An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of SmileDirectClub’s website at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com .

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”), is the industry pioneer as the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for transforming smiles. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to affordable and convenient care, unleashing the power of a person’s smile to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub was founded by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Hong Kong, SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit SmileDirectClub.com .