Durham, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FoodLogiQ, the leading provider of food safety, traceability, and supply chain transparency software, announced today that Forward Fooding has included the company on its inaugural FoodTech 500, the definitive list of global entrepreneurial talent at the intersection between food, technology and sustainability.

Inspired by the Fortune 500, the FoodTech 500 was created to showcase the start-up and scale-up success stories of companies shaping the future of food. There was a global response to Forward Fooding’s call for entries, with more than 1,200 applications from 54 different countries, across 8 different categories of AgriFoodTech. Forward Fooding used a data-driven methodology to score and rank the applicants.

AgriFoodTech is the emergent sector exploring how technology can be leveraged to improve efficiency and sustainability in designing, producing, choosing, delivering and enjoying food. In total, 78.2% of FoodTech 500 companies are less than 5 years old, and 56.1% are at pre-seed or seed-stage funding. Yet despite their early stage, close to 75% are revenue-generating.

“The FoodTech 500 is a list of top innovators and disruptors in the industry and the go-to leaders of the emergent and ever evolving sector; they are the ones changing the course of the waywe produce, consume and enjoy food forever,” says Alessio D’Antino, CEO of Forward Fooding. “Creating the FoodTech 500 has shown us what we already knew - the world of AgriFoodTech is diverse, future-thinking, and is shaping our very perception of the food landscape. Congratulations to all 500 companies who were honored this year.”

About FoodLogiQ

FoodLogiQ® LLC is the leading SaaS provider of traceability, food safety and supply chain transparency solutions. FoodLogiQ Connect is the most comprehensive, data-driven software solution that enables supplier management, food safety compliance, quality incident management, recall management and whole chain traceability – all on a single platform built exclusively for the food industry. To meet mounting regulatory requirements and consumer demands for transparency, food companies are leveraging FoodLogiQ Connect to validate supplier compliance with food safety and act with confidence in the event of a food safety or quality issue. To request a demo, please visit http://www.FoodLogiQ.com/demo.

