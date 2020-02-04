ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bags announced the successful launch of its operations at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). Bags now operates the Check & Go Remote Baggage Check-In Service available to passengers at Terminals A, B and C, as part of the airport’s new rules that require most rideshare drop-offs to take place in the Central Parking Garage, instead of at the terminal. The Check & Go service provides the ultimate convenience, as it allows travelers to check their luggage with a Bags agent and receive boarding passes and luggage tags before taking the elevator and walkway over to the terminal to board their flight.

“Our goal is always to make travel easier™ for travelers. The Check & Go experience we provide at BOS helps to ease curbside congestion, relieve passengers of their luggage remotely and move travelers between destinations as efficiently and comfortably as possible,” commented Bob Miles, President of Bags.

The centralized drop-off location is protected from weather elements, well-lit, ADA compliant and easily accessible. As part of the new complementary service, Bags also provides wheelchair assistance to the terminal.

“BOS has created a great opportunity for us to help enhance the entire travel experience for passengers so they can enjoy their trip from the moment they arrive in the Central Garage,” added Miles.

The complimentary service (airline baggage fees still apply, where applicable) is currently available for passengers traveling domestically on American, Alaska, Delta, Jet Blue, Southwest, Spirit and United Airlines, and currently requires a minimum of 90 minutes prior to flight departure time. Bags’ Check & Go check-in services at BOS are available daily from 4:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Terminals A, B and C.

Bags is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SP Plus Corporation (SP+). Bags serves airline, airport and hospitality clients as a leading provider of baggage delivery, remote airline check-in, and other related services. Visit www.bagsinc.com for more information.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.



