SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), a provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today announced its results for the quarter ended December 28, 2019.



For the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, Key Tronic reported total revenue of $116.7 million, compared to $123.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2019. For the first six months of fiscal year 2020, total revenue was $222.0 million, compared to $250.5 million in the same period of fiscal year 2019.

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, net income was $0.8 million or $0.08 per share, compared to net income of $1.6 million or $0.15 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2019. For the first six months of fiscal year 2020, net income was $2.4 million or $0.22 per share, compared to $3.2 million or $0.29 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2019.

As previously announced, the lower than anticipated earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was primarily a result of increased factory spending in the Company’s Juarez metal fabrication departments. This spending was necessitated by both new and existing customers exiting their manufacturing arrangements in China and ramping their production in Juarez. While the financial effect on Key Tronic was significant, the long-term relationship with these customers was strengthened by the performance of the Juarez facility under extreme pressure. Additionally, the Company incurred unfavorable foreign currency losses related to its unhedged portion of Mexican labor expenses due to a strengthening peso over the quarter.

The unanticipated increase in factory spending discussed above adversely impacted the Company’s margins. For the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, gross margin was 7.0% and operating margin was 1.3%, compared to 8.0% and 2.1%, respectively, in the same period of fiscal 2019.

“Moving into the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the need for increased factory spending has diminished and we see potential revenue and earnings growth in coming periods,” said Craig Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Furthermore, uncertainty over tariffs and trade tension between the US and China continues to drive a number of existing and new customers to accelerate their plans to transition from China facilities to our expanding facilities in Mexico and Vietnam. While this transition caused delays in production during the first half of fiscal 2020, we see it as a very positive trend over the longer term, as customers see the increasing advantages of our North American and Vietnam based production.”

“During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, we continued to win significant new business from EMS competitors and from existing customers, including new programs involving consumer medical devices, Wi-Fi enabled signage and temperature control devices. To prepare for growth in coming quarters, we have invested in the capacity of our Mexico, US and new Vietnam facilities, including a significant increase in our sheet metal capacity to address demand. We remain optimistic about our opportunities for growth in the second half of fiscal 2020 and beyond.”

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, Key Tronic expects to report revenue in the range of $117 million to $121 million, and earnings in the range of $0.12 to $0.17 per diluted share. These expected results assume an effective tax rate of 20% in the quarter. Key Tronic is working closely with its employees and key suppliers to ascertain delays attributable to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in China. Potential delays in production and extended transit times of critical parts could significantly impact results in each of our production facilities.

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all passages containing verbs such as aims, anticipates, believes, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects, targets, or will, similar verbs, or nouns corresponding to such verbs. Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are primarily relevant to expected future events or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding its expectations with respect to quarterly and yearly revenue and earnings during periods of fiscal year 2020, the impact of the outbreak of the coronavirus in China on our Company and our suppliers and customers, effects of recent tax reform, tariff measures, and trade tensions, business from new customers and new programs, improvement in supply chain deliveries, impairment charges of goodwill and intangibles, and operational streamlining. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the future of the global economic environment and its impact on our customers and suppliers; the availability of parts from the supply chain; the accuracy of customers’ forecasts; success of customers’ programs; timing and effectiveness of ramping of new programs; development and success of new-product introductions; acquisitions or divestitures of operations or facilities; technology advances; changes in pricing policies by the Company, its competitors, customers or suppliers; impact of tax reform and related activities and the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.





KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 Net sales $ 116,722 $ 123,037 $ 222,007 $ 250,509 Cost of sales 108,600 113,157 204,612 231,096 Gross profit 8,122 9,880 17,395 19,413 Research, development and engineering expenses 1,720 1,857 3,380 3,557 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,904 5,399 9,978 10,687 Impairment of goodwill and intangibles — — — — Total operating expenses 6,624 7,256 13,358 14,244 Operating income 1,498 2,624 4,037 5,169 Interest expense, net 524 708 1,234 1,385 Income before income taxes 974 1,916 2,803 3,784 Income tax provision 150 327 427 602 Net income $ 824 $ 1,589 $ 2,376 $ 3,182 Net income per share — Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.15 $ 0.22 $ 0.30 Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic 10,760 10,760 10,760 10,760 Net income per share — Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.15 $ 0.22 $ 0.29 Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted 10,877 10,881 10,811 10,986





KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 28, 2019 June 29, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 499 $ 601 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $58 and $58 70,225 58,429 Contract assets 17,071 22,161 Inventories, net 110,144 100,431 Other 20,254 16,477 Total current assets 218,193 198,099 Property, plant and equipment, net 30,825 29,413 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 14,876 — Other assets: Deferred income tax asset 8,207 7,840 Other intangible assets, net — 657 Other 1,869 2,301 Total other assets 10,076 10,798 Total assets $ 273,970 $ 238,310 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 80,448 $ 73,571 Accrued compensation and vacation 6,954 6,759 Current portion of debt, net 7,508 5,841 Other 13,350 7,233 Total current liabilities 108,260 93,404 Long-term liabilities: Term loans 7,087 7,091 Revolving loan 32,018 23,356 Operating lease liabilities 9,780 — Other long-term obligations 18 — Total long-term liabilities 48,903 30,447 Total liabilities 157,163 123,851 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value—shares authorized 25,000; issued and outstanding 10,760 and 10,760 shares, respectively 46,821 46,680 Retained earnings 67,729 65,353 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 2,257 2,426 Total shareholders’ equity 116,807 114,459 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 273,970 $ 238,310