MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq: GAIN) (the “Company”) today announced earnings for its third quarter ended December 31, 2019. Please read the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.gladstoneinvestment.com.
Summary Information: (dollars in thousands, except per share data (unaudited)):
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|Change
|%
Change
|For the quarter ended:
|Total investment income
|$
|15,996
|$
|16,636
|$
|(640
|)
|(3.8
|)%
|Total expenses, net(A)
|9,838
|10,053
|(215
|)
|(2.1
|)
|Net investment income(A)
|6,158
|6,583
|(425
|)
|(6.5
|)
|Net realized gain
|34,005
|21,144
|12,861
|60.8
|Net unrealized depreciation
|(26,845
|)
|(16,723
|)
|(10,122
|)
|60.5
|Net increase in net assets resulting from operations(A)
|13,318
|11,004
|2,314
|21.0
|Net investment income per weighted-average common share(A)
|0.19
|0.20
|(0.01
|)
|(5.0
|)
|Adjusted net investment income per weighted-average common share(B)
|0.23
|0.23
|—
|—
|Net increase in net assets resulting from operations per weighted-average common share(A)
|0.41
|0.34
|0.07
|20.6
|Cash distribution per common share from net investment income
|0.20
|0.16
|0.04
|25.0
|Cash distribution per common share from realized gains(C)
|0.09
|0.07
|0.02
|28.6
|Weighted-average yield on interest-bearing investments
|12.6
|15.0
|(2.4
|)
|(16.0
|)
|Total dollars invested
|$
|23,924
|$
|20,150
|$
|3,774
|18.7
|Total dollars repaid and collected from sales
|78,532
|46,985
|31,547
|67.1
|As of:
|Total investments, at fair value
|$
|560,836
|$
|608,336
|$
|(47,500
|)
|(7.8
|)%
|Fair value, as a percent of cost
|97.8
|%
|102.5
|%
|(4.7
|)%
|(4.6
|)
|Net assets
|$
|410,498
|$
|406,830
|$
|3,668
|0.9
|Net asset value per common share
|12.51
|12.39
|0.12
|1.0
|Number of portfolio companies
|28
|29
|(1
|)
|(3.4
|)
|(A)
|Inclusive of $1.4 million, or $0.04 per weighted-average common share, and $0.9 million, or $0.03 per weighted-average common share, of capital gains-based incentive fees accrued during the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively. These fees were accrued in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). As of December 31, 2019, only a portion of total capital gains-based inventive fees accrued under GAAP were contractually due under the terms of the investment advisory agreement. Refer to Note 4 – Related Party Transactions in Form 10-Q for further information. Also see discussion under Non-GAAP Financial Measure – Adjusted Net Investment Income below.
|(B)
|See Non-GAAP Financial Measure — Adjusted Net Investment Income below for a description of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation from Net investment income to Adjusted net investment income, including on a weighted-average per share basis. The Company uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company.
|(C)
|Estimates of tax characterization made on a quarterly basis may not be representative of the actual tax characterization of distributions for the full year. Estimates made on a quarterly basis are updated as of each interim reporting date.
Highlights for the Quarter: During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the following significant events occurred:
Third Quarter Results: Net investment income for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 was $6.2 million, or $0.19 per weighted-average common share, and $6.6 million, or $0.20 per weighted-average common share, respectively. This decrease was primarily a result of a decrease in total investment income, partially offset by a decrease in total expenses, net of credits, quarter over quarter.
Total investment income during the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 was $16.0 million and $16.6 million, respectively. The slight quarter over quarter decrease was due to a $2.0 million decrease in interest income, primarily driven by the collection of past-due amounts upon the exit of one portfolio company in the prior quarter, which was partially offset by a $1.4 million increase in other income, as the timing of dividend and success fee income can be variable.
Total expenses, net of credits, during the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, were $9.8 million and $10.1 million, respectively. The quarter over quarter decrease was primarily due to a $0.7 million decrease in other expenses, largely due to a decline in tax expense, a $0.2 million increase in credits to expenses, and a $0.2 million decrease in interest expense, which were partially offset by $1.3 million increase in incentive fees.
Net asset value per common share as of December 31, 2019 increased to $12.51, compared to $12.39 as of September 30, 2019. The quarter over quarter increase was primarily due to $34.0 million, or $1.04 per common share, of net realized gains on investments mostly resulting from the exits of two portfolio companies, and $6.2 million, or $0.19 per common share, of net investment income, partially offset by $27.0 million, or $0.82 per common share, of net unrealized depreciation of investments, including reversals upon exits, and $9.7 million, or $0.29 per common share, of distributions paid to common shareholders.
Subsequent Events: After December 31, 2019, the following significant events occurred:
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Distribution per
Common Share
|Dividend per
Share of
Series D Term
Preferred Stock
|Dividend per
Share of
Series E Term
Preferred Stock
|January 24, 2020
|January 31, 2020
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.13020833
|$
|0.13281250
|February 19, 2020
|February 28, 2020
|0.07
|0.13020833
|0.13281250
|March 20, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|0.07
|0.13020833
|0.13281250
|Total for the Quarter:
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.39062499
|$
|0.39843750
Non-GAAP Financial Measure — Adjusted Net Investment Income: On a supplemental basis, the Company discloses Adjusted net investment income, including on a per share basis, which is a financial measure that is calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP (“non-GAAP”). Adjusted net investment income represents net investment income, excluding capital gains-based incentive fees. The Company uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company. The Company’s investment advisory agreement provides that a capital gains-based incentive fee is determined and paid annually with respect to realized capital gains (but not unrealized appreciation) to the extent such realized capital gains exceed realized capital losses and unrealized depreciation on investments for such year. However, under U.S. GAAP, a capital gains-based incentive fee is accrued if realized capital gains and unrealized appreciation of investments exceed realized capital losses and unrealized depreciation of investments. Refer to Note 4 – Related Party Transactions in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further discussion. The Company believes that Adjusted net investment income is a useful indicator of operations exclusive of any capital gains-based incentive fees, as net investment income does not include realized or unrealized investment activity associated with the capital gains-based incentive fee.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to Adjusted net investment income for the periods presented (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited):
|For the quarter ended
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Amount
|Per Share
Amount
|Amount
|Per Share
Amount
|Net investment income
|$
|6,158
|$
|0.19
|$
|6,583
|$
|0.20
|Capital gains-based incentive fee
|1,358
|0.04
|858
|0.03
|Adjusted net investment income
|$
|7,516
|$
|0.23
|$
|7,441
|$
|0.23
Adjusted net investment income may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, as it is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and therefore may be defined differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted net investment income should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Conference Call: The Company will hold its earnings release conference call on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EST. Please call (855) 376-7516 to enter the conference. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for any questions. A replay of the conference call will be available through February 12, 2020. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use the playback conference number 2571289. The replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the call concludes. The live audio broadcast of the Company’s quarterly conference call will also be available online at www.gladstoneinvestment.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company’s website through April 5, 2020.
About Gladstone Investment Corporation: Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.
To obtain a paper copy of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed today with the SEC, please contact the Company at 1521 Westbranch Drive, Suite 100, McLean, VA 22102, ATTN: Investor Relations. The financial information above is not comprehensive and is without notes, so readers should obtain and carefully review the Company’s Form 10-Q for the three months ended December 31, 2019, including the notes to the consolidated financial statements contained therein.
