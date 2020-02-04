New York, NY, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech-based franchise development CEO and now Multi-Unit Franchisee, Joshua Kovacs, has his sights set on bringing gourmet coffee to offices throughout Northern Virginia and DC. Xpresso Delight and Kovacs inked a deal to acquire franchise rights from an existing franchisee in DC as well as expand into Northern Virginia, Kovacs’ home state. This new deal will see the 200+ Unit brands’ continued expansion throughout the DC Metro area and into the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Ram Dasari, the previous DC franchisee, successfully sold his business to Kovacs in January 2019 after little more than a year in operation.

“My strategy was to build up a recurring revenue business and then exit. I’m excited to close a deal with Joshua Kovacs and look forward to his success in the DC Metro,” said Ram.

Joshua Kovacs, CEO of Oakscale Franchise Development, is well acquainted with the Xpresso Delight brand. His development leadership has seen the brand evolve its franchise model and bring on 21 new franchise units in just over a year.

“I have worked in the franchise industry non-stop from the time I was 18, contributing to the growth of really exciting industry leading brands from a variety of sectors including Engineering For Kids and The Halal Guys. I have never been more excited about a brand as I have been with Xpresso Delight. The economics of the franchise and vision of their CEO Nigell Lee just made too much sense for me to sit on the sidelines,” said Joshua Kovacs.

“Nigell and the team are outstanding executives, and their vision for gourmet coffee in the workplace is about as addictive as their coffee. We’ve already hit the ground running and established a new account in our first week of operation. I'm excited to have a great team in place to operate the DC territory.”

Joshua partnered with his father, Mike Kovacs, and long time friend Tyler Burdett. Joshua will manage the business from New York City while Mike and Tyler manage local operations in DC. They have ambitions to grow the business to 140 Xpresso Delight machines in just 3 years. Tyler Burdett, a previous Operations Manager for Wawa and now General Manager for Xpresso Delight DC offered his thoughts on the opportunity:

“As someone with experience providing coffee to hundreds of thousands of people on their way to work, it made complete sense to get into the leading business that is bringing great coffee into the workplace. Xpresso Delight is offering an industry leading product that is easily 10 years ahead of others in this space.”

Xpresso Delight is the world’s largest coffee service franchise with 200+ franchise units sold worldwide. Listed as one of the top 20 Franchises of 2019 by Franchise Help, Xpresso Delight provides an automated cafe service to offices, capitalizing on the dynamic market shift toward companies providing better amenities for employees.

Xpresso Delight is looking for qualified franchise partners in the U.S. The brand has 23 franchises sold in the United States, primarily along the East Coast and most recently in Chicago. Over the next five years, the brand intends to have strong franchise partners in each of the 50 major business cities, including Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco, and Miami. Xpresso Delight has exclusively partnered with Oakscale, a New York-based franchise development company, for its development strategy and efforts.

Attachment

Joe Sexton Oakscale 9165242046 joseph@oakscale.com