New York, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798550/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$149.7 Million by the year 2025, Veno-Arterial (VA) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Veno-Arterial (VA) will reach a market size of US$7.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$23.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Alung Technologies, Inc.; Eurosets S.R.L.; Getinge AB (Getinge Group); LivaNova PLC; Medtronic PLC; MicroPort Scientific Corporation; Nipro Corporation; Origen Biomedical, Inc.; Terumo Corporation; Xenios AG





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

