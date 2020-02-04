Schertz, Texas, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Founders Classical Academy (FCA) of Schertz welcomed a special guest U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. The Secretary visited classrooms and participated in a roundtable discussion with students and parents. Main topics of discussion included the school’s unique curriculum and its focus on American classical education and the importance of an educated citizenry.

“It was an honor to host Secretary DeVos and to share our content-rich, classical education model with her,” said Oscar Ortiz, headmaster of FCA of Schertz. “To be an educated citizen, it is important to engage in thoughtful discourse. It was great for our students and parents to demonstrate that today.”

FCA of Schertz is a public, tuition-free, charter school. It was founded as a partnership between Hillsdale College and ResponsiveEd. ResponsiveEd serves as the owner, while Hillsdale College’s Barney Charter School Initiative (BCSI) program serves as the school’s academic advisor. The school offers a rigorous classical education in the liberal arts and sciences and cultivates civic and intellectual virtue.

“Civic virtue is key to the curriculum at all BCSI schools, including Founders Classical Academy of Schertz,” said Kathleen O’Toole, assistant provost for K-12 education at Hillsdale College. “Classical education equips students with the minds and character necessary for success and happiness in life. It is a model of education that is rooted in the liberal arts and sciences, offers a firm grounding in civic virtue, and cultivates moral character.”

BCSI works with charter schools across the country to reform American public education through a revival of classical liberal arts learning. More than 22 schools are affiliated with BCSI and serve nearly 12,000 students in 11 states, with new schools opening across the country each fall.

FCA of Schertz was founded in 2016 as a K-6 school. It now serves more than 650 students in grades K-10 and will continue to add one grade each year until it offers a full K-12 program. To find out more about FCA of Schertz, visit foundersclassical.com/Schertz.

About Founders Classical Academy of Schertz

About ResponsiveEd

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 70 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools®, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas.

About Hillsdale College

Hillsdale College is an independent liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 4.8 million. For more information, visit hillsdale.edu.

