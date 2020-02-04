BLUEFIELD, Va., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) ( www.firstcommunitybank.com ) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Company reported net income of $9.56 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which was an increase of $0.04, or 7.02%, over the same quarter of 2018. For the full year, the Company earned $38.80 million, or $2.46 per diluted share, an increase of $2.46 million over 2018.



Additionally, the Company recently declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per common share, an increase of four cents $(0.04) over the same quarter last year. 2020 is the 35th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Highlights

At the close of business on December 31, 2019, the Company closed the acquisition of Highlands Bankshares, Inc., headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, with total assets of $563 million. The completion of the transaction increased total consolidated assets to $2.80 billion.



Income Statement Diluted earnings per share increased $0.04 to $0.61 compared to the same quarter of 2018, an increase of 7.02%. Compared to the same quarter last year, return on average assets for the quarter increased 0.08% to 1.71% and return on average equity for the quarter increased 0.07% to 11.08%. Net interest margin decreased 29 basis points to 4.47% compared to the same quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the full year of $2.46 was an increase of $0.28, or 12.84%, over 2018. Return on average assets for 2019 increased 0.19% to 1.75% and return on average equity for the year increased 0.90% to 11.54%. The Company received $2.40 million from litigation settlements during the fourth quarter. Year to date, the Company has received $7.00 million. The Company incurred $940 thousand in merger expenses related to the Highlands Bankshares, Inc. acquisition in the fourth quarter.



Balance Sheet Book value per common share increased $2.54 to $23.33, and tangible book value per common share increased $1.13 to a record $15.82, compared to December 31, 2018. The Company’s capital management plan and philosophy require maintenance of a strong capital base from which to grow and serve customers. As reported in early 2018, due to a strong capital position, the Company’s current capital management plan aspires to return current earnings not needed to fund growth in core operations or other capital needs back to shareholders through regular cash dividends, stock repurchases, and special cash dividends when warranted. The Company earned approximately $38.80 million in 2019, from which it paid regular cash dividends of approximately $15.06 million. The Company also repurchased 487,400 common shares for approximately $16.36 million. Because the Company successfully leveraged capital with the Highlands acquisition, in addition to regular dividends and stock repurchases returning most current earnings to shareholders, the Board of Directors determined not to declare a special dividend related to 2019 earnings. As of December 31, 2019, the Company continues to significantly exceed regulatory “well capitalized” targets, as well as all capital targets of its capital management plan.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 58 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of December 31, 2019. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice through its Trust Division and First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.12 billion in combined assets as of December 31, 2019. The Company reported consolidated assets of $2.80 billion as of December 31, 2019. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31,

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 21,837 $ 22,068 $ 22,721 $ 22,179 $ 23,938 $ 88,805 $ 91,671 Interest on securities 870 857 895 1,094 1,249 3,716 5,086 Interest on deposits in banks 663 680 766 338 194 2,447 1,537 Total interest income 23,370 23,605 24,382 23,611 25,381 94,968 98,294 Interest expense Interest on deposits 1,312 1,383 1,392 1,305 1,297 5,392 5,144 Interest on borrowings 1 1 1 120 205 123 2,305 Total interest expense 1,313 1,384 1,393 1,425 1,502 5,515 7,449 Net interest income 22,057 22,221 22,989 22,186 23,879 89,453 90,845 Provision for loan losses 91 675 1,585 1,220 908 3,571 2,393 Net interest income after provision 21,966 21,546 21,404 20,966 22,971 85,882 88,452 Noninterest income 9,314 7,634 8,649 8,080 6,297 33,677 26,443 Noninterest expense 18,883 17,444 16,651 16,785 17,366 69,763 69,773 Income before income taxes 12,397 11,736 13,402 12,261 11,902 49,796 45,122 Income tax expense 2,833 2,580 2,951 2,630 2,596 10,994 8,782 Net income $ 9,564 $ 9,156 $ 10,451 $ 9,631 $ 9,306 $ 38,802 $ 36,340 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.59 $ 0.67 $ 0.61 $ 0.57 $ 2.47 $ 2.19 Diluted 0.61 0.58 0.66 0.60 0.57 2.46 2.18 Cash dividends per common share Regular 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.21 0.21 0.96 1.26 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 15,611,093 15,603,992 15,712,204 15,839,424 16,201,148 15,690,812 16,587,504 Diluted 15,670,047 15,664,587 15,775,320 15,920,950 16,280,404 15,756,093 16,666,385 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.71 % 1.65 % 1.89 % 1.75 % 1.63 % 1.75 % 1.56 % Return on average common equity 11.08 % 10.80 % 12.57 % 11.77 % 11.01 % 11.54 % 10.64 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 15.33 % 15.19 % 17.57 % 16.66 % 15.58 % 16.09 % 15.09 % (1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 9,564 $ 9,156 $ 10,451 $ 9,631 $ 9,306 $ 38,802 $ 36,340 Non-GAAP adjustments: Net loss on sale of securities - - 43 - - 43 618 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - - - 1,096 Goodwill impairment - - - - - - 1,492 Deferred tax asset revaluation - - - - - - (1,669 ) Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense 940 592 - - - 1,532 - Other items(1) (2,395 ) (900 ) (2,025 ) (1,675 ) 254 (6,995 ) 421 Total adjustments (1,455 ) (308 ) (1,982 ) (1,675 ) 254 (5,420 ) 1,958 Tax effect (331 ) (134 ) (550 ) (328 ) 61 (1,343 ) 544 Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $ 8,440 $ 8,982 $ 9,019 $ 8,284 $ 9,499 $ 34,725 $ 37,754 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP $ 0.54 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 $ 0.52 $ 0.58 $ 2.20 $ 2.27 Performance ratios, non-GAAP Adjusted return on average assets 1.51 % 1.62 % 1.63 % 1.51 % 1.67 % 1.57 % 1.62 % Adjusted return on average common equity 9.78 % 10.59 % 10.84 % 10.12 % 11.23 % 10.33 % 11.05 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(2) 13.53 % 14.90 % 15.16 % 14.33 % 15.90 % 14.40 % 15.68 % (1 ) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items (2 ) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets











AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 1,697,133 $ 21,876 5.11% $ 1,788,570 $ 23,976 5.32% Securities available for sale 116,950 1,020 3.46% 162,330 1,329 3.26% Securities held to maturity - - - 25,030 104 1.65% Interest-bearing deposits 159,904 663 1.64% 33,736 194 2.28% Total earning assets 1,973,987 23,559 4.73% 2,009,666 25,603 5.05% Other assets 249,300 249,056 Total assets $ 2,223,287 $ 2,258,722 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 462,834 $ 88 0.08% $ 458,458 $ 40 0.03% Savings deposits 507,645 234 0.18% 494,868 132 0.10% Time deposits 393,424 989 1.00% 450,770 1,125 0.99% Total interest-bearing deposits 1,363,903 1,311 0.38% 1,404,096 1,297 0.37% Borrowings Retail repurchase agreements 1,515 - - - 4,526 2 0.19% Wholesale repurchase agreements - - - 25,000 203 3.22% Total borrowings 1,515 - - 29,526 205 2.75% Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,365,418 1,311 0.38% 1,433,622 1,502 0.42% Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 482,391 461,457 Other liabilities 32,958 28,188 Total liabilities 1,880,767 1,923,267 Stockholders' equity 342,520 335,455 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,223,287 $ 2,258,722 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 22,248 $ 24,101 Net interest rate spread 4.36% 4.63% Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.47% 4.76% (1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $511 thousand and $2.13 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.













AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 1,722,419 $ 88,990 5.17% $ 1,795,391 $ 91,819 5.11% Securities available for sale 126,732 4,334 3.42% 176,766 5,419 3.07% Securities held to maturity 3,045 45 1.48% 25,081 418 1.67% Interest-bearing deposits 116,119 2,447 2.10% 81,520 1,537 1.89% Total earning assets 1,968,315 95,816 4.87% 2,078,758 99,193 4.77% Other assets 248,926 251,853 Total assets $ 2,217,241 $ 2,330,611 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 453,724 $ 281 0.06% $ 466,403 $ 246 0.05% Savings deposits 503,603 823 0.16% 508,353 382 0.08% Time deposits 418,450 4,288 1.02% 471,335 4,516 0.96% Total interest-bearing deposits 1,375,777 5,392 0.39% 1,446,091 5,144 0.36% Borrowings Retail repurchase agreements 2,471 3 0.14% 4,010 5 0.12% Wholesale repurchase agreements 3,767 119 3.17% 25,000 806 3.22% FHLB advances and other borrowings - - - 36,849 1,494 4.05% Total borrowings 6,238 122 1.96% 65,859 2,305 3.50% Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,382,015 5,514 0.40% 1,511,950 7,449 0.49% Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 469,352 448,903 Other liabilities 29,736 28,239 Total liabilities 1,881,103 1,989,092 Stockholders' equity 336,138 341,519 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,217,241 $ 2,330,611 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 90,302 $ 91,744 Net interest rate spread 4.47% 4.28% Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.59% 4.41% (1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $3.23 million and $6.39 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Noninterest income Wealth management $ 842 $ 952 $ 884 $ 745 $ 854 $ 3,423 $ 3,262 Service charges on deposits 3,702 3,785 3,699 3,408 3,850 14,594 14,733 Other service charges and fees 2,096 2,007 2,129 2,049 2,017 8,281 7,733 Insurance commissions - - - - - - 966 Net loss on sale of securities - - (43 ) - - (43 ) (618 ) Net FDIC indemnification asset amortization (590 ) (719 ) (516 ) (552 ) (579 ) (2,377 ) (2,181 ) Other income 2,395 900 2,025 1,675 - 6,995 - Other operating income 869 709 471 755 155 2,804 2,548 Total noninterest income $ 9,314 $ 7,634 $ 8,649 $ 8,080 $ 6,297 $ 33,677 $ 26,443 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 9,495 $ 9,334 $ 9,153 $ 9,166 $ 9,273 $ 37,148 $ 36,690 Occupancy expense 1,057 1,042 1,082 1,153 1,134 4,334 4,542 Furniture and equipment expense 1,179 1,183 1,062 1,033 1,004 4,457 3,980 Service fees 721 1,053 1,231 1,030 1,047 4,448 3,860 Advertising and public relations 478 795 513 524 550 2,310 2,011 Professional fees 408 375 328 414 356 1,698 1,430 Amortization of intangibles 251 251 249 246 254 997 1,039 FDIC premiums and assessments - - 150 168 209 318 906 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - - - 1,096 Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense 1,532 592 - - - 2,124 - Goodwill impairment - - - - - - 1,492 Other operating expense 3,762 2,819 2,883 3,051 3,539 11,929 12,727 Total noninterest expense $ 18,883 $ 17,444 $ 16,651 $ 16,785 $ 17,366 $ 69,763 $ 69,773











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,009 $ 182,458 $ 156,478 $ 148,546 $ 76,873 Debt securities available for sale 169,574 115,537 119,076 132,597 153,116 Debt securities held to maturity - - - - 25,013 Loans held for sale 263 - - - - Loans held for investment, net of unearned income Noncovered 2,101,599 1,679,958 1,705,408 1,719,905 1,756,269 Covered 12,861 14,158 15,520 17,475 18,815 Allowance for loan losses (18,425 ) (18,493 ) (18,540 ) (18,243 ) (18,267 ) Loans held for investment, net 2,096,035 1,675,623 1,702,388 1,719,137 1,756,817 FDIC indemnification asset 2,883 3,458 4,020 4,578 5,108 Premises and equipment, net 62,824 48,521 48,262 46,636 45,785 Other real estate owned, noncovered 3,969 2,528 3,810 3,903 3,806 Other real estate owned, covered - - 152 152 32 Interest receivable 5,094 4,842 5,317 5,227 5,481 Goodwill 129,565 92,744 92,744 92,744 92,744 Other intangible assets 8,519 4,280 4,532 4,780 5,026 Other assets 103,112 75,056 75,248 84,035 74,573 Total assets $ 2,798,847 $ 2,205,047 $ 2,212,027 $ 2,242,335 $ 2,244,374 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 838,974 $ 472,478 $ 480,573 $ 479,299 $ 459,550 Interest-bearing 1,490,938 1,364,374 1,367,465 1,399,138 1,396,200 Total deposits 2,329,912 1,836,852 1,848,038 1,878,437 1,855,750 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,601 1,863 3,083 3,700 29,370 FHLB borrowings 40 - - - - Interest, taxes, and other liabilities 38,475 28,969 27,220 27,096 26,397 Total liabilities 2,370,028 1,867,684 1,878,341 1,909,233 1,911,517 Stockholders' equity Common stock 18,377 15,580 15,633 15,818 16,007 Additional paid-in capital 192,413 108,222 109,816 115,914 122,486 Retained earnings 219,535 213,866 208,618 202,103 195,793 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,506 ) (305 ) (381 ) (733 ) (1,429 ) Total stockholders' equity 428,819 337,363 333,686 333,102 332,857 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,798,847 $ 2,205,047 $ 2,212,027 $ 2,242,335 $ 2,244,374 Shares outstanding at period-end 18,376,991 15,579,740 15,633,388 15,818,368 16,007,263 Book value per common share $ 23.33 $ 21.65 $ 21.34 $ 21.06 $ 20.79 Tangible book value per common share(1) 15.82 15.43 15.12 14.89 14.69 (1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding













SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Allowance for Loan Losses Beginning balance $ 18,493 $ 18,540 $ 18,243 $ 18,267 $ 18,256 Provision for loan losses charged to operations 91 675 1,585 1,220 908 Charge-offs (1,353 ) (964 ) (2,114 ) (1,622 ) (1,282 ) Recoveries 1,194 242 826 378 385 Net charge-offs (159 ) (722 ) (1,288 ) (1,244 ) (897 ) Ending balance $ 18,425 $ 18,493 $ 18,540 $ 18,243 $ 18,267 Nonperforming Assets Non-covered nonperforming assets Nonaccrual loans $ 16,113 $ 16,701 $ 16,368 $ 18,544 $ 19,583 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 144 107 37 156 58 Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs")(1) 720 668 821 835 161 Total non-covered nonperforming loans 16,977 17,476 17,226 19,535 19,802 OREO 3,969 2,528 3,810 3,903 3,806 Total non-covered nonperforming assets $ 20,946 $ 20,004 $ 21,036 $ 23,438 $ 23,608 Covered nonperforming assets Nonaccrual loans $ 244 $ 243 $ 203 $ 237 $ 322 Total covered nonperforming loans 244 243 203 237 322 OREO - - 152 152 32 Total covered nonperforming assets $ 244 $ 243 $ 355 $ 389 $ 354 Additional Information Performing TDRs(2) $ 5,855 $ 5,635 $ 5,676 $ 5,654 $ 6,266 Total Accruing TDRs(3) 6,575 6,303 6,497 6,489 6,427 Non-covered ratios Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.81 % 1.04 % 1.01 % 1.14 % 1.13 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.75 % 0.91 % 0.96 % 1.05 % 1.06 % Non-PCI allowance to nonperforming loans 108.53 % 105.82 % 107.63 % 93.39 % 92.25 % Non-PCI allowance to total loans 0.88 % 1.10 % 1.09 % 1.06 % 1.04 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.04 % 0.17 % 0.30 % 0.29 % 0.20 % Total ratios Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.81 % 1.05 % 1.01 % 1.14 % 1.13 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.76 % 0.92 % 0.97 % 1.06 % 1.07 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 106.99 % 104.37 % 106.37 % 92.27 % 90.77 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.87 % 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.05 % 1.03 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.04 % 0.17 % 0.30 % 0.29 % 0.20 % (1) Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming (2) Accruing TDRs with six months or more of satisfactory payment performance

