NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:



CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: CSFL)

The investigation concerns whether CenterState and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of CenterState to South State for 0.3001 shares of South State common stock for each share of CenterState stock owned. If you are a CenterState shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/centerstate-bank-corporation-csfl-stock-merger-south-state/ .

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH)

The investigation concerns whether Delphi Technologies and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Delphi Technologies to BorgWarner Inc. If you are a Delphi Technologies shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/delphi-technologies-plc-dlph-stock-merger-borgwarner/ .

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT)

The investigation concerns whether Gilat and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Gilat to Comtech Telecommunications Corp. If you are a Gilat shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/gilat-satellite-networks-ltd-gilt-stock-merger-comtech/ .

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL)

The investigation concerns whether Hexcel and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the merger between Hexcel and Woodward, Inc. If you are a Hexcel shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/hexcel-corporation-hxl-stock-merger-woodward/ .

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

