LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive dynamic steering market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.1% during the forecast period 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value of over US$ 2,017.4 million by 2026.
Free Download Sample Report Pages for Better Understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1725
In 2018, Europe held the major share of the global automotive dynamic steering market. The enhanced agility and stability of the huge vehicles at various speeds with the help of dynamic steering is particularly driving market growth. The Western European countries including Germany, France, and Spain are primarily supporting market demand. Additionally, based on research estimates, the mandatory use of intelligent speed adaptation (ISA) system is enforced because it has the potential to reduce overall injury accidents when combined with a dynamic speed limit regime. Apart from these, the major economies of the region including the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Italy and France are major drivers of the European automotive market as they have devoted significant national resources to work aimed at safety standard development.
Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The rising per capita income is positively affecting the buying power of individuals which is supporting market growth. The rising environmental concern coupled with the favorable government support in terms of enhanced safety parameters and the use of electric vehicles is further propelling the regional market growth.
View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/automotive-dynamic-steering-market
By type, the electric power steering system segment is projected to witness the fastest growth due to the introduction of strict regulations by various governments of major economies. Sequentially, the manufacturers are investing and focusing on the adoption of alternative technologies like flexible fuels, natural gas engines, hybrid electric and all-electric vehicles to grab the available opportunity in the automotive dynamic steering market. The ongoing efforts are expected to increase the number of electric components in a vehicle which will further drive the growth.
Some of the leading competitors are BMW, Ford Motor, Volvo, ZF-TRW, AUDI, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Danfoss, and Knorr-Bremse among others. Automotive dynamic steering companies have announced new models in the automotive dynamic steering industry. Major players are also entering into new regions or advanced technologies to enhance the driving experience. For instance, according to research estimates of Robert Bosch GmbH, 90% of accidents are attributed to human error and that number can be decreased by the implementation of automated driving technology.
Browse more Automotive, Transportation and Logistics Industry Research Reports@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/industry-categories/automotive-and-transportation-logistics
Some of the key observations regarding automotive dynamic steering market include:
Request for Customization@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/1725
The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.
Buy this premium research report@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1725
If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157 OR +1 408 900 9135
For Latest Update Follow Us:
https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting
https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting/
Acumen Research and Consulting
Pune, INDIA
ARC logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: