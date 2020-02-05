New York, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Marketing Automation Software Market (2014-2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05760328/?utm_source=GNW

4%. Increasing adoption of digital marketing and the growth of the e-commerce industry in the region are having a positive effect on the domain. People here are increasingly citing blogs, social media articles, and search engine results to gather relevant information before buying a product or service. Owing to this, companies across MEA are actively engaging in online marketing to target customers.



On segmenting by solution, the Middle East and Africa marketing automation software market can be categorized into content marketing platform (CMP), cross channel campaign management (CCCM), through channel marketing automation (TCMA), lead-to-revenue management (L2RM), real-time interaction management, and marketing resource management. The CCCM category is estimated to generate the highest revenue in 2018 due to the rising requirement for software that can help firms in data analytics and management and also for tools to design, execute, and manage offline and digital marketing campaigns.



Now, among large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SME), SMEs are expected to grow faster in the MEA marketing automation software market during the forecast period, owing to bettering business conditions and growing focus to enhance the productivity. In the present scenario, SMEs are increasingly investing in digital solutions that can help them streamline and automate their marketing activities. Seeing this, IT firms, such as Pardot LLC and HubSpot Inc, have launched marketing automation software especially designed for SMEs.



On a regional ground, Turkey is the current MEA marketing automation software market leader, and its dominance is slated to be unchallenged during the forecast period. Apart from the growth of digital marketing, the increasing adoption of such software in the national e-commerce sector is also expected to play a part in this. The e-commerce industry value in the country grew to $11.7 billion in 2017 at a 2013–2017 CAGR of over 12.0%, primarily due to the increasing usage of smartphones. E-commerce firms are working toward leveraging the growing smartphone usage for lead generation.



As the marketing automation software is becoming increasingly essential for B2B and B2C companies for lead generation and customer retention, the marketing automation software market in Middle East and Africa is becoming extremely competitive. This is being complemented by the entry of new vendors, resulting in declining software prices. Many vendors are even providing software customized to the needs of a particular organization.



Act-On Software Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Teradata Corporation, Infusionsoft Inc., Oracle Corporation, Netcore Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Adobe Systems Incorporated, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, HubSpot Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Liana Technologies are the key players in the MEA marketing automation software market.



