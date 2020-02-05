New York, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa (MEA) Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market (2013-2023)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05760332/?utm_source=GNW





The MEA commercial refrigeration equipment market, on the basis of application, has been divided into food and beverage distribution, food service, and food and beverage retail. Among these, in 2017, the food and beverage retail category held almost 24.0% market share. Upcoming events, such as FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and World Expo 2020 in the U.A.E., will accelerate the food and beverage retail sector growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.



In addition, the GCC countries are estimated to witness nearly 74 million tourists by 2020, offering numerous opportunities to the food and beverage sector to thrive. As the food and beverage industry expands, the demand for commercial refrigeration equipment would also project a similar pattern during the forecast period. In terms of value, the food and beverage retail category is predicted to advance at a CAGR of over 6.0%.



The development of organized retail with respect to restaurants, supermarkets, and hypermarkets, in countries, such as Algeria, Morocco, South Africa, and Egypt, is one of the key drivers of the MEA commercial refrigeration equipment market growth. This is due to government support for the development of urban pockets, and increasing urbanization.



Furthermore, in developing countries, consumers living in urban areas have a higher disposable income than those in rural areas. In recent years, the governments of several of these nations have come up with new development projects for smart urban areas. Hence, with an increase in the level of urbanization, the demand for refrigeration equipment during the forecast period is expected to be fueled in the food retail industry, medium-size grocery stores, hypermarkets, and Tier I and Tier II restaurants.



The retail market in the Middle East is projected to develop at a rapid pace in in near future. The region is witnessing heavy investments in infrastructural development, building of strong digital platforms, and acquiring of new brands, resulting in the transformation of the retail landscape here. The organized retail sector is projected to expand considerably in the U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, and the U.A.E. The CAGR of the organized retail space is expected to be about 17.0% in Qatar, 9.0% in Saudi Arabia, 9.5% in U.A.E., 18.0% in Oman, and 8.5% in Kuwait during the forecast period.

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Equipment Type

- Beverage Refrigeration

- Walk-in Coolers

- Transportation Refrigeration Equipment

- Parts

- Display Cases

- Ice Making Machineries

- Other Equipment (vending machines, cryogenic equipment, and liquid chiller)



Market Segmentation by Application

- Food Service

- Food and Beverage Distribution

- Food and Beverage Retail

- Others (pharmacy refrigeration, genetic preservation, medical diagnostic applications)



Market Segmentation by End-User

- Supermarkets

- Hotels/ Restaurants & Catering

- Hypermarkets

- Convenience Stores

- E-commerce

- Others (hospitals; educational institutions; large pharmaceutical stores; and medical and life sciences)



Market Segmentation by Geography

- Saudi Arabia Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market



• By equipment type

• By application

• By end-user



- South Africa Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market



• By equipment type

• By application

• By end-user



- U.A.E. Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market



• By equipment type

• By application

• By end-user



- Egypt Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market



• By equipment type

• By application

• By end-user



- Rest of MEA Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market



• By equipment type

• By application

• By end-user

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05760332/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001