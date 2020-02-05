Oxurion NV – Additional Topline Data from Positive Phase 1 Trial
with THR-687 in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
to be Presented at the Upcoming Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2020 Conference
THR-687, a potent pan-RGD integrin inhibitor, holds potential to become a new standard of care for patients with DME
Leuven, Belgium, 5 February 2020 – 07.00 AM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation therapies for patients with diabetic eye disease, today announces that a presentation of further data from a Phase 1 study with THR-687 in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) will be given at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2020 conference being held on February 8, 2020, in Miami, US.
The presentation will be made by Arshad Khanani, M.D., M.A., Director of Clinical Research at Sierra Eye Associates, Reno, Nevada, US, one of the investigators of the THR-687 Phase 1 study.
Details of the presentation are as follows:
Title: Results of a Phase 1 Study Using the Integrin Antagonist THR-687 in Patients with DME
Date/time: February 8; 5.08 pm EST
Session title: Diabetes, Uveitis, and Retinal Degenerations
About Oxurion
Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care therapies, which are designed to better preserve vision in patients with diabetic eye disease, the leading cause of blindness in people of working age worldwide.
Oxurion’s clinical pipeline comprises:
Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR.
More information is available at www.oxurion.com
