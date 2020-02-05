At the investor meeting held on 4 February, AS LHV Group's 2019 Q4 and 12 month results were presented by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group and Vahur Vallistu, Chairman of the Management board of LHV Varahaldus.



The meeting took place in LHV's Tallinn Client office and was attended by about 25 participants, the live feed of the presentation was available on LHV Facebook page.

Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: https://youtu.be/jn8aXkMk5ko.

Presentation (in English): https://investor.lhv.ee/assets/files/LHV_Group_Presentation_2020-02-EN.pdf.





