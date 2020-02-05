WISeKey’s Global Cybersecurity to Protect People’s Privacy and Critical Infrastructures

The recent hack of Ring video doorbells illustrates how vulnerable connected devices are in an Internet of Things (IoT) world. People’s privacy and critical equipment are exposed to hackers. WISeKey’s combined digital security solutions protect people’s and objects’ identity.

Geneva, Switzerland – February 5, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today the release of a consistent cybersecurity combined offer to secure access to connected objects. This solution sits on WISeKey’s three fundamental value propositions: the new WISeID™ digital identity ecosystem for people, VaultIC407 secure element and VaultiTrust™ for electronic credentials generation, insertion and management.

In its 2019 Cyber Threat Report, SonicWall announced a significant escalation of IoT attacks, with a 217.5% increase from 2017. Even more frighteningly, the same study revealed that 3.9 trillion intrusion attempts were recorded. Massive published cyberattacks, such as the Ring’s case, are just the tip of the iceberg. Connected objects allow the implementation of many disruptive applications, at risk whenever the access to these devices and the related data (private video as an example) is not properly protected. Passwords have to be properly generated and managed. Two-factor authentication (reception of a confirmation code on a smartphone, for instance) is a plus. But data are at stake when they are conveyed from device-to-cloud as illustrated by the following picture:

WISeKey’s combined proposition addresses all the vulnerabilities of the IoT ecosystem with robust cryptographic tools:

WISeID: WISeID is an innovative approach to people's identity able to protect online interactions for individuals and companies. WISeID provides users with a Digital Identity that can be used to secure access to objects and networks. WISeID is based on the WISeKey/OISTE Root of Trust.



VaultIC407: WISeKey's original unique approach, as a recognized long-time established provider of hardware and software cybersecurity solutions, is based on the concept of certified Root-to-Chip security. From its WebTrust stamped Certification Authority service (Public Key Infrastructure [PKI] Root-of-Trust) to its certified VaultIC407 secure element embedded into the connected object, all the links in the security chain are consistent and independently evaluated by third parties. The protection against cyber-insecurity is total.



VaultiTrust: Secure data generation and injection into secure elements is at the heart of many connected systems such as Internet of Things, anticounterfeiting or traceability of goods. VaultiTrust takes advantage of WISeKey's government grade security certified premises and end-to-end digital security management to generate keys and efficiently install them into chips via our convenient and secure web portal.

“While companies like Amazon push the responsibility for security best practices to the consumer, like their suggestions to prevent the Ring hack by using dual factor authentication and stronger passwords,” commented James Livingston, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at WISeKey. “It is ultimately the responsibility of the IoT device makers to develop their products with a security-by-design approach that includes the use of secured digital identities so their devices can be delivered with a higher level of consumer protection.”

“With WISeKey, we all believe that the future of a connected world relies on trust,” noted Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO. “The mission of the Company is to remove the complexity of securing people, applications and objects. For decades, WISeKey has been a recognized provider of hardware and software first-in-class digital security solutions for cybercrime protection. WISeKey is also a Root of Trust (RoT) as well as a Certificate Authority (CA), which gives the company a unique positioning on the market to offer consistent security architectures from the digital key generation to the connected object.”

For more information about WISeKey’s unique positioning in IoT security, please follow Carlos Moreira’s recent interview by Yahoo Finance.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

