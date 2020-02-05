5 February 2020: Borregaard ASA («Borregaard», OSE ticker: BRG)
At a meeting on 4 February 2020, the Board of Directors of Borregaard ASA decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2019 of NOK 2.30 per share.
Dividend amount: 2.30 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 16 April 2020
Ex-date: 17 April 2020
Record date: 20 April 2020
Payment date: 27 April 2020
Date of approval: 16 April 2020
Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 5 February 2020
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Borregaard
Sarpsborg, NORWAY
Borregaaard_logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: