5 February 2020: Borregaard ASA («Borregaard», OSE ticker: BRG)

At a meeting on 4 February 2020, the Board of Directors of Borregaard ASA decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2019 of NOK 2.30 per share.

Dividend amount: 2.30 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 16 April 2020

Ex-date: 17 April 2020

Record date: 20 April 2020

Payment date: 27 April 2020

Date of approval: 16 April 2020

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 5 February 2020

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.