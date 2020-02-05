The bank’s board of directors and general management today approved the annual report for 2019.

2019 was the first full year after the merger with Nordjyske Bank. We are therefore pleased that we have been able to fully keep what we promised when we announced the merger. Our new bank is being well received by our growing numbers of customers. Lending also continued to grow in all parts of the bank.





Core earnings

(DKK million) 2019 2018 2017 2016 Total core income 2,116 2,001 1,917 1,861 Total expenses and depreciation 805 866 845 815 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 1,311 1,135 1,072 1,046 Impairment charges for loans etc. 100 43 70 211 Core earnings 1,211 1,092 1,002 835 Result for portfolio etc. +49 +77 +84 +78 Special costs 15 217 22 22 Profit before tax 1,245 952 1,064 891





Highlights of the year 2019

The financial statements show an 11% increase in core earnings and a 31% increase in profit before tax

The return on equity before tax is 17%

Income increases by 6% and expenses fall by 7% meaning that the rate of costs falls from 43.3 to 38.0

Continued big increase in customers and 6% growth in the bank’s loans

Pay-out ratio of 64 with dividend of DKK 11 and a DKK 300 million share buy-back programme in 2020

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 15.0 and MREL capital ratio of 27.5

Ranking among the best Danish financial institutions by customer satisfaction and image surveys





Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank





John Fisker

CEO

Attachments