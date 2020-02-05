The bank’s board of directors and general management today approved the annual report for 2019.

2019 was the first full year after the merger with Nordjyske Bank. We are therefore pleased that we have been able to fully keep what we promised when we announced the merger. Our new bank is being well received by our growing numbers of customers. Lending also continued to grow in all parts of the bank.


Core earnings

(DKK million)2019201820172016
Total core income2,1162,0011,9171,861
Total expenses and depreciation805866845815
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans1,3111,1351,0721,046
Impairment charges for loans etc.1004370211
Core earnings1,2111,0921,002835
Result for portfolio etc.+49+77+84+78
Special costs152172222
Profit before tax1,2459521,064891


Highlights of the year 2019

  • The financial statements show an 11% increase in core earnings and a 31% increase in profit before tax
  • The return on equity before tax is 17%
  • Income increases by 6% and expenses fall by 7% meaning that the rate of costs falls from 43.3 to 38.0
  • Continued big increase in customers and 6% growth in the bank’s loans
  • Pay-out ratio of 64 with dividend of DKK 11 and a DKK 300 million share buy-back programme in 2020
  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 15.0 and MREL capital ratio of 27.5
  • Ranking among the best Danish financial institutions by customer satisfaction and image surveys


Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank


John Fisker
CEO

