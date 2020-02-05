The bank’s board of directors and general management today approved the annual report for 2019.
2019 was the first full year after the merger with Nordjyske Bank. We are therefore pleased that we have been able to fully keep what we promised when we announced the merger. Our new bank is being well received by our growing numbers of customers. Lending also continued to grow in all parts of the bank.
Core earnings
|(DKK million)
|2019
|2018
|2017
|2016
|Total core income
|2,116
|2,001
|1,917
|1,861
|Total expenses and depreciation
|805
|866
|845
|815
|Core earnings before impairment charges for loans
|1,311
|1,135
|1,072
|1,046
|Impairment charges for loans etc.
|100
|43
|70
|211
|Core earnings
|1,211
|1,092
|1,002
|835
|Result for portfolio etc.
|+49
|+77
|+84
|+78
|Special costs
|15
|217
|22
|22
|Profit before tax
|1,245
|952
|1,064
|891
Highlights of the year 2019
