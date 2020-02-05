IDEX Biometrics Hires Norway Based Investor Relations Professional

Oslo, Norway, 5 February 2020: IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has engaged Marianne Bøe to assist IDEX in strengthening its communication and investor outreach program with the global financial community. Marianne will be based at IDEX’s headquarter in Oslo, Norway.

"I am pleased to have Marianne join IDEX, she has a wealth of experience in investment management and investor relations in the Nordics as well as with the international investor community. Our strategy is to support our Norwegian shareholder base while we continue to expand IDEX’s presence globally", said Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer of IDEX. "We are looking forward to leveraging Marianne’s extensive experience in working with global technology companies as we enter the next stage of our company's development."

"It is exciting to join IDEX now that the company has moved from development via product trials and into commercial sales activities to the payment and access control markets, “said Marianne Bøe, We expect that the interest from the financial community will increase as the company launches new products and increases its commercial traction, and I am delighted to be part of the IDEX team."

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief financial Officer

E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +1 197 827 31344

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.