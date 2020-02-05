To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
and the press
5 February 2020
Nykredit today announces the Annual Reports for 2019 of:
Nykredit A/S, CVR no 12 71 92 48
Nykredit Realkredit A/S, CVR no 12 71 92 80
Nykredit Bank A/S, CVR no 10 51 96 08
Totalkredit A/S, CVR no 21 83 22 78
Michael Rasmussen, Group Chief Executive, comments on the Financial Statements:
- The full-year results presented today are highly satisfactory. The Annual Report marks a year of high customer and business growth all across the Group. Nykredit Bank and Totalkredit lending increased by 8% and 10%, respectively.
- In 2019 homeowners throughout Denmark seized the opportunity to remortgage and obtain historically low loan rates. At the same time, many homeowners opted to switch to Nykredit Bank or one of our Totalkredit partners. We are pleased to welcome each and every new customer. In 2019 alone, the number of homeowners with a Nykredit Group mortgage loan grew by more than 30,000.
- Our customer growth gives us the opportunity to show more Danes what a customer-owned financial provider can do for them. In 2019, for the first time, we have given back more than DKK 1.5 billion to our customers. This is only possible because we are owned by Forenet Kredit. We are proud that we can share our success with our customers.
Highlights from the Annual Report:
|DKK million
|Nykredit Group
|2019
|2018
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|14,656
|12,023
|14,010
|13,411
|12,407
|Costs
|5,347
|4,890
|5,067
|5,285
|5,071
|Impairment charges for loans and advances
|994
|380
|379
|680
|920
|Business profit
|8,314
|6,753
|8,564
|7,446
|6,416
|Legacy derivatives
|(112)
|280
|1,517
|(763)
|229
|Badwill, impairment of goodwill and amortisation of customer relationships
|564
|-
|-
|-
|(1,965)
|Profit before tax for the year
|8,766
|7,033
|10,081
|6,683
|4,680
|Tax
|1,340
|1,242
|2,025
|1,326
|1,447
|Profit for the year
|7,427
|5,792
|8,056
|5,357
|3,233
Reference is made to the Annual Reports for 2019, published today at nykredit.com
For further comments, please contact Nykredit Press Relations at tel +45 44 55 14 50.
