Newark, NJ, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global surgical imaging market is expected to grow from USD 4.80 billion in 2017 to USD 7.50 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

Technological advances are transforming the healthcare industry globally. Surgical imaging provides image guided process, while operating. One of the major advantage of surgical imaging is its ability to move around the patient for achieving the optimum angle for a high-quality image while keeping the patient comfortable. Surgical imaging instruments provides greater efficiency and high precision, while operating patient. The equipment manufacturers have made astonishing progress over the last decades in terms of innovation. Many companies are integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and internet of things in the surgical imaging, for enhancing the efficiency.

Surgical imaging is optical imaging technique which is used in image-guided surgical processes. It allows the clinicians to achieve intricate surgical procedures accurately. Surgical imaging includes computed tomography scanners, C-arms, and other imaging tools to view the surgical area in order to perceive the features of that specific region. These tools allow surgeons to complete surgeries with ease and precision.

Global surgical imaging market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to rising elderly population and increasing funding for R&D of surgical imaging equipment by private and public sectors. In addition to this, increasing awareness regarding radiography procedures are the key factors for the market growth. However, high cost of the treatment and insufficient medical infrastructure to support these devices, is anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecast period. On the flip side, rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, is likely to offer more growth opportunities for the surgical imaging market vendors in upcoming years.

Key players operating in the global surgical imaging market include Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Ltd., BioSign, Carestream Health, Siemens Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Shimadzu Corp, Fujifilm Medical Systems, Toshiba Corporation, Eurocolumbus, OrthoScan, and Ziehm Imaging among others. To enhance their market position in the global surgical imaging market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in June 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V. acquired Electrical Geodesics, Inc. to launch a consolidated portfolio of neurological imaging, therapy and mapping guidance.

In March 2019, GE Healthcare announced investments in and collaborations with CMR Surgical Ltd., Decisio Health, and Formlabs, companies specializing in surgical robotics, 3D printing, surgical imaging, and virtual care monitoring.

In February 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced the launch of Philips Zenition, its new mobile C-arm imaging platform, to provide live image guidance during a wide range of surgeries including orthopedic, trauma and vascular procedures.

In August 2018, Siemens Healthineers and NuVasive, announced the strategic partnership, which is to focus on “technology development, marketing and commercial activities on new spine imaging and navigation technology.

In November 2019, Hologic, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its 3DQuorum Imaging Technology, powered by Genius AI.

The C-arms segment accounted for the largest share and valued around USD 2.06 billion in 2017

The device segment is classified into angiography, endoscopy, laparoscopy, C-arms, and surgical navigation systems. The C-arms segment accounted for the largest share and valued around USD 2.06 billion in 2017. This is attributed to widespread use in various applications such as abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysm repair, percutaneous valve replacements, visualizing kidney drainage, vascular surgery, cardiac surgery, neuro stimulation, gastroenterology, pain management, orthopedic, and neurology procedures.

X-ray segment held the largest market share of 41.37% in 2017

Modality segment is divided into MRI, computed tomography, x-ray, optical, and nuclear imaging. X-ray segment accounted for the largest market share of 41.37% in 2017. Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, growing geriatric population and demand for better disease treatment is contributing for the growth of the segment.

The orthopedic and trauma segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period

Application segment is bifurcated into cardiovascular, neurosurgeries, ophthalmology, thoracic, urologic, and orthopedic and trauma. The orthopedic and trauma segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period. Demand of minimally invasive procedures to reduce cost of procedures and complexity are responsible for the growth of the segment.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Surgical Imaging Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the market and held the largest market share and was valued around USD 2.20 billion in 2017. High prevalence of orthopedic diseases, approvals of various products by the U.S. FDA, increase in demand for cosmetic surgeries, and surge in awareness among the patient population are boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, high adoption of advanced technology, rise in research and development activities, increasing alliances among key players, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the region are propelling the growth of the market. Asia pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Low cost of clinical trials offered by the local governments and increasing healthcare infrastructure across the region, driving the growth of surgical imaging market.

About the report:

The global surgical imaging market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

