|Press release
|Group Communications
Tel. +45 45 14 14 00
5 February 2020
Realkredit Danmark reports net profit of DKK 4,396 million for 2019
Realkredit Danmark today published its annual report for 2019.
Carsten Nøddebo, CEO, comments on the financial results:
“2019 was a satisfactory year for Realkredit Danmark, characterised by strong remortgaging activity. The result was affected, however, by an increase in loan impairments due to specification of the models we use to calculate losses. Underlying credit quality remained solid.
Remortgaging activity was historically high in 2019. Our customers achieved total interest savings of DKK 2.1 billion, with customers who have fixed-rate loans accounting for DKK 1 billion.
We saw particularly strong demand for fixed-rate loans, but also our FlexLife® loan, a highly flexible type of loan launched in 2017, became increasingly popular.”
The report is available at rd.dk. Highlights are shown below:
Carsten Nøddebo, CEO, tel. +45 45 13 20 82.
Attachments
Realkredit Danmark A/S
København Ø, DENMARK
Carsten Nøddebo, CEO, tel. +45 45 13 20 82.
Realkredit Danmark press release 5 February 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Realkredit Danmark Annual Report 2019FILE URL | Copy the link below