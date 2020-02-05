LONDON, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today launched its inaugural Renewable Energy Market Review for 2020. The Review identifies several new realities that the industry needs to face up to at the beginning of the new decade. These new realities include:
Graham Knight, Head of Global Natural Resources, Willis Towers Watson, commented, “We are delighted to be launching this report, but we go to press at a time of unprecedented change in both the renewable and insurance/risk transfer industries. As the industry faces up to these new challenges, we are fully committed to supporting it through the coming evolution; all skills at our disposal will help our renewables clients address this less than certain future.”
The full report can be accessed at https://www.willistowerswatson.com/en-GB/Insights/2020/01/renewable-energy-market-review-2020
About Willis Towers Watson
Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.
Media contact
Sarah Booker: +44 (0)7917 722040
sarah.booker@willistowerswatson.com
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
Annandale, Virginia, UNITED STATES
willis.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: