Dublin, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Skin Patches Market: Focus on Type, Application, 14 Countries' Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electronic Skin Patches industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.22% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. The electronic skin patches market generated $3,899.1 million in revenue in 2018.



The electronic skin patches growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers such as growing geriatric population leads to surge in exigency of electronic skin patches, increasing burden of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases elevating the requirement of continuous monitoring and treatment of a disease, increasing inclination for personal health and fitness among adults, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing prominence for point-of-care technologies, and increasing penetration of mobile platforms, tablets, and smartphones.

The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the opportunities that lie within its domain, which include growth in emerging countries and technological advancement in electronic skin patches. However, there are significant challenges that are restraining the market growth. These challenges include high initial cost and design complexity of electronic skin patches and lack of data security and lack of interoperability are limiting the adoption of electronic skin patches.



Expert Quote



The diabetes management represents the biggest opportunity in the electronic skin patches market, as the demand for diabetes management skin patches and awareness about diabetes are higher compared to other types of electronic skin patches. The upsurge prevalence of diabetes and the growing geriatric population have made it the largest source of electronic skin patches for the treatment, monitoring, and diagnosis of diabetes.



Scope of the Market Intelligence



The electronic skin patches market research provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, regulatory reforms, and technological advancements. The scope of this report is centered upon a detailed study of the products, associated with the market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the market needs, details on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading players, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to the global electronic skin patches market.



Key Companies



The key manufacturers that have been contributing significantly to the electronic skin patches market include Abbott Laboratories, BioTelemetry, Inc., DexCom, Inc., General Electric Company, Insulet Corporation, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LifeSignals, Medtronic, Plc., MC10, Inc., Omron Corporation, VivaLNK, and VitalConnect among others.

Key Questions Answered



What are the different types of electronic skin patches available in the market, and what are the benefits offered by them?

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global electronic skin patches market?

What are the key development strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

What are the regulations pertaining to the global electronic skin patches market?

What are the initiatives implemented by different governmental bodies regulating the development and commercialization of electronic skin patches?

What are the leading companies dominating the global electronic skin patches market?

What are the perceptions of the investors about the global electronic skin patches market?

How many types of electronic skin patches are available in the market, and which are the companies offering these?

Based on the application, which electronic skin patches application is anticipated to witness a massive rise in demand in the forecast period 2019-2024?

What was the market value in 2018 of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global electronic skin patches market?

How is each segment of the global electronic skin patches market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2024?

How is the industry anticipated to evolve during the forecast period 2019-2024?

Which region is expected to contribute to the highest sales of the global electronic skin patches market during the forecast period?

What are the leading trends and consumer preferences witnessed in global electronic skin patches markets?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Product Definition



2 Scope of Report

2.1 Overview: Report Scope

2.2 Segmentation of the Global Electronic Skin Patches Market

2.3 Assumptions and Limitations

2.4 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2.5 Base Year and Forecast Period



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Overview: Research Methodology

3.2 Primary Data Sources

3.3 Secondary Data Sources

3.4 Market Estimation Method

3.4.1 Data and Prediction Modeling

3.4.2 Top-Down and Bottom-Up Approach

3.5 Validation of the Market Estimates and Projections

3.6 Industry Participants

3.7 Assumptions and Limitations



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Regulatory Scenario

4.1.1 Legal Requirements and Regulations

4.1.1.1 Regulations in the U.S.

4.1.1.2 Regulations in Europe

4.1.1.3 Regulations in Other Countries

4.2 Patent Analysis



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Strategies and Developments (2016-2019)

5.2.1 Joint Venture, Agreement, Collaborations, and Partnerships

5.2.2 Product Launches, Approvals, Licenses, and Clearances

5.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.2.4 Business Expansion

5.3 Market Share Analysis of Global Electronic Skin Patches Market (by Company), 2018

5.4 Growth Share Analysis

5.5 Product Mapping Analysis



6 Global Electronic Skin Patches Market, 2018-2024

6.1 Assumptions and Limitations

6.2 Global Market Scenario

6.3 Market Dynamics

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Impact Analysis

6.3.3 Market Drivers

6.3.3.1 Growing Geriatric Population Leads to Surge in Exigency of Electronic Skin Patches

6.3.3.2 Increasing Burden of Chronic and Lifestyle-Associated Diseases Elevating the Requirement of Continuous Monitoring and Treatment of a Disease

6.3.3.2.1 Increase in Prevalence of Diabetic Population

6.3.3.2.2 Increase in Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

6.3.3.2.3 Surge in Number of Obese Individuals

6.3.3.3 Increasing Inclination for Personal Health and Fitness Amongst the Population

6.3.3.4 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

6.3.3.5 Growing Prominence for Point-of-Care Technologies

6.3.3.6 Increasing Penetration of Mobile Platforms, Tablets, and Smartphones

6.3.4 Market Restraints

6.3.4.1 High Initial Cost and Design Complexity of Electronic Skin Patches Impeding the Growth in the Market

6.3.4.2 Lack of Data Security and Lack of Interoperability are Limiting the Adoption of Electronic Skin Patches

6.3.5 Market Opportunities

6.3.5.1 Untapped Market in Developing Economies

6.3.5.2 Scope for More Technologically Advanced Electronic Skin Patches

6.3.6 Market Trends

6.3.6.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Technology in Healthcare



7 Global Electronic Skin Patches Market, by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Monitoring and Diagnostic Electronic Skin Patches

7.3 Therapeutic Electronic Skin Patches



8 Global Electronic Skin Patches Market, by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Diabetes Management

8.3 Cardiovascular Management and Temperature Monitoring

8.4 Pain Management

8.5 Others



9 Global Electronic Skin Patches Market, by Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 North America Electronic Skin Patches Market (by Type)

9.2.2 North America Electronic Skin Patches Market (by Application)

9.2.3 North America Electronic Skin Patches Market (by Country)

9.2.3.1 U.S.

9.2.3.1.1 U.S. Electronic Skin Patches Market (by Type)

9.2.3.1.2 U.S. Electronic Skin Patches Market (by Application)

9.2.3.2 Canada

9.2.3.2.1 Canada Electronic Skin Patches Market (by Type)

9.2.3.2.2 Canada Electronic Skin Patches Market (by Application)

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 The Middle East and Africa



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Abbott Laboratories

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Role of Abbott Laboratories in the Electronic Skin Patches Market

10.1.3 Financials

10.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.2 BioTelemetry, Inc.

10.3 DexCom, Inc.

10.4 General Electric Company

10.5 Insulet Corporation

10.6 iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

10.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.8 LifeSignals

10.9 Medtronic, PLC

10.10 MC10, Inc.

10.11 Nemaura Medical Inc.

10.12 Omron Corporation

10.13 Senseonics Holding, Inc.

10.14 VivaLNK

10.15 VitalConnect



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1gs0n3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900