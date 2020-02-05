Dallas, Texas, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market 2020-2026:

The global vacation ownership market is majorly driven by the factors such as the growing range of population, rising international tourism, increasing internet penetration, and rapidly growing urbanization, and it is anticipated to grow at significant rate over the forecast period. On the other hand, the growth of the global vacation ownership market would be challenged by the severe government regulations, cyclicality and seasonality risks and other risks related to the global vacation ownership market.

In addition, technological developments, favorable demographics, rising focus on health & wellness, and growing trends of business travels are some of the major trends anticipated to increase the growth of the global vacation ownership market during the prediction period. Moreover, the vacation ownership market enables consumers to share ownership as well as use fully furnished accommodations.

The global vacation ownership market is growing at a significant pace in the recent years. People living in cities as well as urban areas are hugely adding up value to this industry owing to the increasing vacation trips each year. Likewise, the growing trend of business trips is also one of the major factors contributing to the rise in the number of resorts and hotels, which is resulting into growth of the vacation ownership market across the globe.

The global vacation ownership market is segmented into product type, industry, channel, as well as geographical regions. In terms of product type, the global market is segregated into fractionals, timeshares, and travel clubs or vacations. On considering the industry, the market is fragmented into group and private. According to the channel, the global market is fragmented into distributor and direct sales. On considering the regional outlook, the global vacation ownership market is segregated into South America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and others.

Out of these, North American market for vacation ownership is accounted for the highest revenue generating market in the year 2018. This is owing to the factors such as growing social media trends, increase in the medical related travel, as well as growing popularity of relaxed and quality vacation among customers. Leading players of the global vacation ownership market are implementing number of growth strategies like merger & acquisition, partnership, and collaboration to increase their market existence. Some of the top service providers of this market are Hyatt, Wyndham, Hilton Grand Vacations, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Disney Vacation Club, Diamond Resorts, and Bluegreen Vacations.

Glance On Global Vacation Rental Market 2020-2026:

Increase in the sharing economy, growing investment in vacation rental homes, as well as growth in online distribution are some of the major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the global vacation rental market over the forecast period. In addition, the rising popularity of social media and the growing diffusion of the internet are some of the factors encouraging service providers to invest in several promotional strategies and social media campaigns. Likewise, social media campaigns are aiding service providers to precisely track consumer reviews and feedback, know the latest trends as swell as interest, track service reviews & brand ratings, analyze consumer experience, create new offerings, and others. In addition, growing funds in social media tools such as Pinterest, YouTube, Instagram, and others are allowing service providers to grow their consumer base and increase income.

Moreover, vacation planning has majorly shifted online with the most of the travelers relying on the number of mediums on the internet to choose the destination, booking accommodation and transport, and others. In addition to this, such online forums also offer several services such as safety & trust management, professional photography, as well as security provisions that has boosted the growth of the global vacation rental market.

Likewise, service providers in the vacation rental market are making substantial venture in various innovative technologies to rationalize and secure their businesses. Property owners are hugely implementing smart fire alarms, Bluetooth smart locks, electronic locks, burglar alarms, and Wi-Fi locks. The installation of these devices is cheering consumers to raise their expenditure on automated vacation rental places. Likewise, service providers are also hugely investing in data mining tools and business intelligence software to gain their business processes.

The global vacation rental market is basically segmented into applications, type, and geographical regions. In terms of types, global market is segregated into monthly, weekly, and highly. According to the applications, the global vacation rental market is categorized into commercial as well as private. In terms of regional outlook, the global vacation rental market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. With the existence of huge number of leading service providers, the global vacation rental market is extremely competitive. Some of the leading players of this global vacation rental market are Booking Holdings Inc., 9flats.com, Airbnb Inc., Hotelplan Holding AG, NOVASOL AS, and MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd.

