Dublin, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Passenger Car and Light Commercial Vehicle Replacement Brake Parts Aftermarket, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers the European passenger car and lights commercial vehicle replacement brake parts aftermarket. Unit shipment (million), revenue (million), average price, and distribution channel share are discussed for five product types, namely, brake pads, brake rotors, brake calipers, brake shoes, and brake drums. The base year is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2020 to 2026.
During the forecast period, the brake parts aftermarket is expected to demonstrate marginal growth terms of unit shipment. The increasing vehicles in operation (VIO) and the rising average vehicle age will drive growth. However, revenue will record faster growth than units due to the marginal rise in average price per unit.
As part of the disc brake system, pads, rotors, and calipers are expected to record growth, while shoes and drums are likely to register a decline due to their shrinking installed bases.
Key channel partners include wholesale distributors (WDs) and OES channels. Retailers and eRetailers hold a lesser share; however, they are anticipated to capture some share from WDs.
With increasing bargaining power, distribution groups will be able to restrict the price increase. As a result, the overall average price will record marginal growth during the forecast period. Moreover, as OEMs have started to offer cost-competitive parts for all make-and-model vehicles, price growth will be restricted.
With the introduction of electric vehicles (EVs), brake parts will have a higher product life, and this will result in slower market growth. However, the competition will intensify, which will result in further fragmentation of market share. Improvement in factors such as fill rate, product availability and application coverage and the ability to win big customer accounts will enable future growth.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope
3. Definitions and Segmentation
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Brake Parts Aftermarket
5. Growth Opportunities
6. Brake Pads Aftermarket
7. Brake Rotors
8. Brake Calipers
9. Brake Shoes
10. Brake Drums
11. Retail Supplier Matrix and Product Portfolio Analysis
12. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b0uc09
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: