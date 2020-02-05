Dallas, Texas, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Business Tourism Market 2020-2026:

The global business tourism market is primarily driven by factors such as increase in demand for the business travels is likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, with increase in the insurance policies and other activities by the government attributes to the growth of the market. Moreover, the increased coverage of expenses due to hospitalization and illness has boosted the demand for the market. In addition, increased use of insurance for cancellation of trips has also boosted the demand for the market. In addition, increase in technology is also one of the factors which contributes to the growth of this market in the upcoming years.

Moreover, increasing popularity among youth has also boosted the demand for the market in the upcoming years. In addition, there are several companies which also invests in providing proper business which is most likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. Moreover, one of the major factor such as increase in the urbanization also fuels the demand for the market. Increase disposable income is also likely to boost the demand for the market. In addition, there has been an increase in travel industry, which will boost the demand for the overall global business tourism market. Moreover, the demand for the market is also fueled by the presence of increased tourism across the locations, which is likely to boost the demand in the forecast year.

In addition, there are several companies which also boost the market by collaborations with other companies, which boosts the demand for the market in the upcoming years. In addition, the number of travelers have increased which is one of the major factor which is likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. In the recent years, there has been an increase in the use of IOT which helps the travelers in booking and handling the vacations which is one of the major factor which is likely to enhance and boost the growth of the market.

The global business tourism market is divided and fragmented into various type of group business tourism, and personal business tourism. On the number of application, it is segmented as corporate and business among others. Based on the number of the regions covered, the market is further sub-segmented in to United States, Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland), China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam), Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) and other regions.

Global Golf Tourism Market 2020-2026:

The rising interest of golf among youth, increasing number of international tourists, as well as availability of international golf courses are some of the major factors anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global golf tourism market over the forecast period. In addition, governments of number of different regions are investing on the rising popularity of golf by making coordinated and exhaustive framework to encourage golf tourism across their regions. Likewise, various workshops and campaigns are being arranged to raise the development of the global golf tourism market. Moreover, the growing government support for the increasing popularity of golf tourism will also drive the growth of the global golf tourism market into coming years.

In addition, increasing customer demands from golf clubs for real-time benefits as well as offers helps to grow the requirement for integrated mobile services. However, these services have become imperative for the golf clubs owing to the extensive mobile services offered to the customers or members. Furthermore, mobile solutions enable golfers to pay the green fee, read club news, and update memberships. Likewise, such solutions also offer golf clubs along with location-based facilities to their members. However, the availability of integrated mobile solutions will increase the growth of the global golf tourism market into coming years. Growing per capita income also adding to the growth of the global golf tourism market.

The global golf tourism market is segmented into types, applications, and geographical outlook. On considering the type overview, the global market is divided into golf hunting, golf scenery tour, golf business tour, and others. According to the application, the global golf tourism market is fragmented into international and domestic. In terms of geographical regions, the global golf tourism market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Out of these, the Europe and North American market for golf tourism market are gaining traction across the globe. This market is extremely fragmented. Thus, the competition among service providers is extreme. Thus, to aid clients enhance their share in the global golf tourism market, this report offers an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides data about the products offered by several top providers. Some of the major service providers in the global golf tourism market are Direct Golf Holidays, PerryGolf, Golfsian, Your Golf Travel, Asian Tour, Premier Golf, Golfbreaks, SGH Golf, as well as Haversham & Baker.

