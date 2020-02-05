SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor ’s latest research, the IT Downtime Detection and Mitigation Report , finds that global IT decision makers hold their own IT transformation initiatives -- including cloud and artificial intelligence -- responsible for outages and brownouts. Building on LogicMonitor’s 2019 IT Outage Impact Study , this report examines the impact of digital transformation on availability for organizations in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.



“The pressure is mounting for IT leaders to prepare their organizations for the future, but the impact and cost of these transformation initiatives are far greater than anyone realized,” said Tej Redkar, Chief Product Officer at LogicMonitor. “Our research finds that the very initiatives that are supposed to be helping modernize global organizations are in fact contributing to an initial spike in outages and brownouts, costing organizations time and money.”

Transformation Comes at the Cost of Availability

The survey of 300 IT decision makers found that despite the critical importance of availability in operating a successful business, outages and brownouts are nearly omnipresent. In fact, 96% of global IT leaders surveyed had experienced at least one outage in the past three years, and 95% said the same regarding brownouts.

To maintain and expand availability, IT teams are increasingly tasked with modernization and transformation initiatives. However, LogicMonitor’s report found these efforts are often viewed as high-risk by the very leaders requesting them. Specifically, 59% believe mobile computing is making brownouts and outages more common, while 57% point to cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing as the likely culprits behind availability issues. When asked which IT transformation trends are contributing to a positive reduction in brownouts and outages, IT decision makers point to hybrid environments most frequently (20%), followed by AI (15%) and mobile computing (13%).

That said, perceptions of these transformation trends vary according to seniority within the IT teams, with practitioners regarding IT transformation trends more positively than senior executives. Specifically, nearly 65% of executives (vice president title or above) say the initiatives are making brownouts and outages more common, while only 49% of IT practitioners agree. For example, practitioners are two times (27%) more likely to say that shifting to the cloud is in fact improving availability issues than their superiors (12%).

With Downtime Now Inevitable, Investments in Detection and Mitigation Are Crucial

Regardless of the risks, IT leaders are implementing many, if not all, of these transformative initiatives. Yet despite best efforts, the report found nearly 50% of outages and 47% of brownouts are unavoidable. In that context, it’s critical for IT teams to minimize the impact of this downtime.

To prevent downtime, 75% of global IT leaders said performing preventative maintenance is the most important tactic, while reviewing system logs was a close second (71%). When asked how best to detect and mitigate downtime once it occurs however, 74% of global IT decision makers said proactive monitoring plays a key role for detecting and addressing problems immediately. In fact, these same IT leaders also consistently experienced the fewest number of outages and brownouts over a three-year period.

“With a hybrid IT infrastructure monitoring and intelligence platform like LogicMonitor, global IT leaders can gain valuable business insights that help drive strategic growth, without sacrificing availability in the process,” said Redkar. “Today’s comprehensive monitoring solutions have capabilities like log intelligence, forecasting and AIOps functionality that can not only mitigate and prevent downtime, but also proactively prevent it.”

To read LogicMonitor’s IT Downtime Detection & Mitigation Report for insight into how digital transformation is impacting organizations’ availability and how monitoring may be able to help, visit www.logicmonitor.com/it-downtime-mitigation-report .

About LogicMonitor®

Monitoring unlocks new pathways to growth. At LogicMonitor® , we expand what’s possible for businesses by advancing the technology behind them. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors infrastructures, empowering companies to focus less on problem solving and more on evolution. We help customers turn on a complete view in minutes, turn the dial from optimization to innovation and turn the corner from sight to vision. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com .